Wednesday, 1 June, 2022, 6:45 AM
Weeklong C-19 booster drive from June 4

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Staff Correspondent  

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) announced that booster dose Week of Covid-19 vaccine will be celebrated across the country from June 4 to 10.
The DGHS said in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement said that under the campaign, all citizens aged 18 and above will be able to take the third dose or booster dose. Booster dose can be taken four months after taking the second dose. Vaccine-takers can take the booster doses at the nearest vaccination centre on any of these seven days.
Moreover, vaccination will start from 9am in all vaccination centres. The vaccine card must be taken with people to get the vaccine.
In addition to the booster dose, general Covid-19 vaccine will continue to be routinely administered, the DGHS said.


