BANKING EVENTS

Visiting Standard Chartered India and South Asia Cluster CEO Zarin Daruwala (middle) and Standard Chartered Asia Commercial and Institutional Banking Client Coverage Regional Co-Head Heidi Toribio flanked by Standard Chartered Bangladesh officials including Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy (2nd from left) pose for photographs in Dhaka recently. photo: BankBank Asia organized a day long training (Offline as well as online) on "Prevention of Fake Note" for its Cash Officers and GB In-charge of branches which was held at Bank Asia Institute for Training & Development (BAITD), Lalmatia, Dhaka, recently. Adil Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of the Bank joined the event online and inaugurated the programme. Hasan Tareq Khan, DGM, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy, conducted two (2) sessions on identification of Fake Note. Around 50 participants were present physically and more than 500 participants joined the training program online. photo: Bank