Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 May, 2022, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Visiting Standard Chartered India and South Asia Cluster CEO Zarin Daruwala (middle) and  Standard Chartered Asia Commercial and Institutional Banking Client Coverage Regional Co-Head Heidi Toribio flanked by Standard Chartered Bangladesh officials including Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy (2nd from left) pose for photographs in Dhaka recently.    photo: Bank





BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Bank Asia organized a day long training (Offline as well as online) on "Prevention of Fake Note" for its Cash Officers and GB In-charge of branches which was held at Bank Asia Institute for Training & Development (BAITD), Lalmatia, Dhaka, recently. Adil Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of the Bank joined the event online and inaugurated the programme. Hasan Tareq Khan, DGM, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy, conducted two (2) sessions on identification of Fake Note. Around 50 participants were present physically and more than 500 participants joined the training program online.    photo: Bank



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL elects M. Amanullah as Chairman of Risk Management Committee
300pc increase in edible oil, ghee prices over 6 months in Pak
Indian firm lowest bidder in BD wheat import tender
Norwegian airlines buys 50 Boeing 737 MAX, ending dispute
JTI supports Japanese language learning in Bangladesh
NBFIs asked to maintain loan documents, report on irregularities
Aarmoire adds more showrooms in fashion industry


Latest News
Zelensky urges EU to end 'quarrels', adopt sanctions
EU agrees on partial ban of Russian oil imports
Nepal finds nearly all victims of plane crash
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Most Read News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Russian FM Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Nepal army finds wreckage of missing plane, 14 bodies recovered
Insect management in Bangladesh
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Cake attack on Mona Lisa painting
Hearing on Samrat's appeal against bail cancellation on June 6
Are you afraid of laundered money, Quader asks Fakhrul
Two RU teachers fired from job
DGHS Drive: 116 unregistered hospitals sealed across the country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft