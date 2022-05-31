MBL elects M. Amanullah as Chairman of Risk Management Committee

Video
latest
Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

M. Amanullah has been elected as Chairman of Risk Management Committee       of Mercantile Bank Ltd in its 402nd Board Meeting held recently, says a press release.
He is also Sponsor Director of the Bank. He was the former Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd. and contributed heavily towards the efficiency and optimization of Mercantile Bank during his tenure.
M. Amanullah, the founder of the conglomerate, Aman Group of Companies. He is one of the Director of "Amader Shomoy', one of the top circulating daily in Bangladesh. He is a CIP.
He was the Ex-Chairman of Presidency University, Dhaka. Besides this Aman is the founder chairman of Gulshan North Club.


