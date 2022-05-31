

MBL elects M. Amanullah as Chairman of Risk Management Committee

He is also Sponsor Director of the Bank. He was the former Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd. and contributed heavily towards the efficiency and optimization of Mercantile Bank during his tenure.

M. Amanullah, the founder of the conglomerate, Aman Group of Companies. He is one of the Director of "Amader Shomoy', one of the top circulating daily in Bangladesh. He is a CIP.

He was the Ex-Chairman of Presidency University, Dhaka. Besides this Aman is the founder chairman of Gulshan North Club.









