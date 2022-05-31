Video
300pc increase in edible oil, ghee prices over 6 months in Pak

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

ISLAMABAD, May 30: Amid rising prices, the government has approved the removal of additional customs duty on import of palm oil and related products for about a month in an attempt to contain edible oil and ghee prices.
The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet has cleared a summary of the Ministry of Finance that is expected to be formally ratified by the federal cabinet this week before a formal notification for removal of 2 per cent additional customs duty (ACD) on crude palm oil, palm stearin, RBD Palm Oil and RBD Palm Olein until June 20.
The 2pc additional customs duty on import of all these products from Indonesia would remain in place. The edible oil and ghee prices have witnessed more than 300pc increase in prices in about 6-8 months.
Under the National Tariff Policy 2019-24 (NTP), all proposals for levy, amendment or removal of tariffs has to be examined at the Tariff Policy Centre and after approval by the Tariff Policy Board, is to be presented to the Federal Cabinet or Parliament, as the case may be, for consideration and approval.
The Ministry of Commerce had told the ECC that the government of Indonesia had unilaterally decided to impose ban on the export of palm oil since April 28 because of rising prices in its own market, but the ban created supply uncertainties. Pakistan is dependent on palm oil from Indonesia as it normally imports more than 85pc of the commodity from Indonesia.
Indonesia lifted the ban on export of palm oil on May 23, but at the same time they have imposed a condition that exporters would also need to ensure 33pc supply to domestic market in Indonesia and obtain an export permit. These conditions are resulting in delays in shipment of palm oil from Indonesia.
The other country from where palm oil can be imported is Malaysia, where prices are relatively higher than Indonesia due to lower production. It may be noted that concessionary tariff for palm oil is being applied to Indonesia and Malaysia under their respective free trade or preferential trade agreements (FTA/PTA).    -Dawn


