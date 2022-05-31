Video
NBFIs asked to maintain loan documents, report on irregularities

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday asked the country's non-bank financial institution (NBFI) to preserve loan documents properly for ensuring a smooth recovery and inspection of loans.
The central bank came up with the instruction as many NBFIs do not preserve loan and lease-related documents properly and thus create different complexities.
Keeping records and documents of loans, leases and investments are vital to proper monitoring, taking legal measures in the case of complexities in recovery and for investigating allegations, the BB said.
But, several NBFIs are not keeping records properly, prompting the central bank to issue the directive on record keeping.
As per the latest BB circular, the NBFIs will have to keep loan documents placed before the board for sanction, evaluation, approval, renewal, rescheduling, write-off and interest waiver along with the related documents on board decisions on the issues.
In the case of loans above Tk 50 lakh, the NBFIs will have to keep the documents in two branches - one set of documents in the branch concerned and another set of documents in an alternative branch or in the head office.
The documents can be preserved in digital form as backup, the directive said.
The NBFIs will have to audit on a quarterly basis to see whether the documents are preserved properly or not and the audit report must be placed to the chief executive.
The chief executive will have to inform the central bank in seven days of filing the audit report if any irregularities are detected.
The NBFIs have been asked to arrange special board meeting to bring the issue to the notice of the board and to provide the central bank a progress report in three months on their compliance.


