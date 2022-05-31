Video
Aarmoire adds more showrooms in fashion industry

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Dhaka-based fashion brand Aarmoire is bringing out the best in fashionable attire and shoes with new collections every season.
Recently it opened showroom at Zamzam Tower in Uttara. They currently have three showrooms under their company. Other two are located on the third floor of Pink City Shopping Mall in Gulshan, says a press release.
Aarmoire started off their journey as a small facebook based online store in 2017, selling salwar kameez , kurtas and kids clothing. Due to huge customer demands, they expanded their collection as well as established themselves as a limited company in 2020. Now their boutique's collection includes products essential to traditional attire such as fashionable accessories and shoes.
Aarmoire Founder and Owner Nazia Hassan, who firmly believed that even Bengali traditional attires can be the signature in this era of fashion revolution. Therefore, she decided to take a step in fashion designing representing Bengali culture through female outfits and accessories. Also, Samia Hara, the Managing Director of Aarmoire also expects it to grow more and spread its impact all over the country.
Aarmoire had their own designed outfits inspired by traditional and local Bangladeshi clothing. Influence on Bengali culture is heavily noticed in their creation.
They have also expanded the variety of their products with the addition of shoes and Jewelry.
Right now they have around 686K followers on their Facebook page which previously used to be their online platform to sell.
Aarmoire is working with greater intentions to bring out more authentic outfits under a reasonable price. After the impact of COVID-19 there are a few businesses left that have the capacity to advance to the next level and Aarmoire has been one of them since then. With their bright and genuine ideas, this big tier fashion house is ready to progress on to the next level.


