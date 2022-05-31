Video
Tuesday, 31 May, 2022
BD HotDeals partners Paperfly for doorstep delivery

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BD HotDeals partners Paperfly for doorstep delivery

BD HotDeals partners Paperfly for doorstep delivery

BD HotDeals, an e-commerce platform has formally commenced its official partnership with Paperfly for nationwide high-speed doorstep delivery within 24-48 hours, under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed recently by BD HotDeal's Chairman Md. Nojmul Sayadat and the Paperfly Vice President Md. Mesbaur Rahman, says a press release.
Accordingly Paperfly will provide BD HotDeal with all the logistic support for the distribution of their products to be delivered to the customers within Dhaka, also beyond the city, says a press release.
BD HotDeal's CEO, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, and Director Isahaque Miah were also present on the signing of the MoU. Md. Mesbaur Rahman, Vice President of Sales and Md. Mahmudul Hasan, Key Accounts and Assistant Manager of Sales of Paperfly joined them, too.
 BD HotDeal's is the world's first online platform where customers can find all of the current offers on products of their choice on a single platform. Consumers nowadays prefer to shop online by looking at offers or discounts on numerous e-commerce platforms.
BD HotDeals has consolidated all of the offers into a single platform to ease the trouble of purchasing things from several websites. The best offers for everything from fashion, gazette, food, beauty and spa, fitness, resort booking, kitchen, home appliance, and electronics to lifestyle essentials will now be available on the platform. In addition to Bangladeshi offers, BD Hot Deals' website and mobile app will feature the finest deals from the UK and US.
Md. Nojmul Sayadat says "BD HotDeals will build a bridge between customers & retailers and search for the best local and global deals from brands worldwide. Paperfly will accelerate the reach of international products nationwide in Bangladesh. Now people can get great deals from the US & UK from anywhere in Bangladesh within 24 to 48 hrs".
Md. Mesbaur Rahman applauded BD HotDeal's for bringing the best deals from UK, USA & BD and bringing them directly without worrying about the shipping procedure that comes with it. Focusing on the strength of the logistic venture he also added that "Paperfly is well-known for high-speed doorstep pickup and doorstep delivery of any size of products within 24 to 48 hours all over Bangladesh with the strength of 216 delivery points across the country".


« PreviousNext »

