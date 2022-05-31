Video
Titas Gas prepaid meter bill can be paid thru ‘upay’

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Desk

Titas Gas prepaid meter bill can be paid thru ‘upay’

Titas Gas prepaid meter bill can be paid thru ‘upay’

upay, the fastest growing mobile financial service provider in the country has signed agreement with Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) to facilitate prepaid meter bill payment/prepaid card recharge through upay.
Emon Kalyan Dutta, Chief Sales & Service Officer and Md. Eaqub Khan, Company Secretary of TGTDCL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization recently, says a press release.
Rezaul Hossain, Managing Director & CEO of upay and Engr. Md. Haronur Rashid Mullah, Managing Director of TGTDCL were present during the signing ceremony held at the head office of TGTDCL in the city.
Among others, Engr. Syed Abu Nosor Md Saleh, Project Director, Installation of prepaid Gas Meter for TGTDCL, Engr. Mir Mubarak Hossain, Manager, Installation of prepaid Gas Meter for TGTDCL, Md. Sekander-E- Azam, Head of Transaction Banking, United Commercial Bank Ltd and Shakib Altaf, Deputy Director, Hasan Mohammad Zahid, Assistant Director, Mohammad Mockbul Hossain Bhiuya, DGM, Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Account Manager of upay were present at the signing ceremony.
upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. Upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment; receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services. Since its launching, the company has acquired around 50 lakhs customers. upay has more than one lakh agent points across the country.


