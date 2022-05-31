Video
Lenovo emerges No1 brand for Consumer PCs in BD

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Business Desk

Lenovo has secured a market share of 25.28% in the consumer PC segment in the last quarter (January - March 2022), making it the leading player in the segment.
Lenovo, one of the global technology leaders, announced that it has acquired the largest market share for consumer PCs in Bangladesh, during the January - March 2022 quarter. This segment includes consumer notebooks, desktops, and all-in-one PCs across Yoga, IdeaPad, and Legion brands, says a press release.
Lenovo's performance has delivered significant year-on-year improvements in the overseas market. According to the latest IDC data, Lenovo secured a 25.28% market share in Bangladesh on Consumer PCs shipped between January and March 2022. (Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, Q1 2022 (May'22 Release)).
The company has also secured the leading position in the workstations market in both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with a total market share of 62.8% for FY 2122 (. (Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Workstation Tracker, Q1 2022 (May'22 Release))
Naveen Kejriwal - General Manager- Overseas Business, Consumer, Commercial and Tablets, Lenovo comments, "We had a successful quarter in Bangladesh, with a specifically strong demand for consumer laptops and PCs in the market. We have also secured the No1 position in the workstation category (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh put together) for the financial year ending March 2022. While Lenovo continues to emerge as the market leader, we are proud and extremely motivated to sustain this performance in the upcoming quarters, while keeping in mind the consumers' need for affordable and smart personal computers to support online classes and their overall hybrid lifestyle."


