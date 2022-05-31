

Artisanal Fishers Congress held at Kuakata

The USAID-funded WorldFish Bangladesh's ECOFISH II activity organised the day-long congress.

The event was organized as part of the celebration of the International Year of Artisan Fisheries and Aquaculture 2022, announced by the UN General Assembly, says a press release.

The event was attended by fishermen, leaders of fishermen's organizations, fisheries co-management leaders, fisherwomen, youth, government officials, academics, researchers, development partners, and NGO representatives.

Participants in the panel discussion made recommendations to recognize the contribution of artisanal fishers to food security and employment, raise awareness of biodiversity conservation, ensuring sustainable and alterative livelihoods for them.

In the Congress, fifteen people were honored in nine categories for their outstanding contributions to empowering fisher women, conserving hilsa and biodiversity, and protecting native pangas.

Artisanal fishers produce 40 percent of the world's fish and provide us with the nutrients and protein we need. They have made significant contributions to the global fisheries sector, their contributions are not yet widely recognized.

They have to deal with various risks relating to fishing. In addition, the dominance of influential people, not getting the right price, the adverse effects of climate change and the lack of necessary services also put them in the face of various adversities.

The contribution of fishers should be recognized and their dignity should be upheld. In order to improve the living standards of fishers, not only food aid but also necessary steps have to be taken to improve their socio-economic condition.

They have to arrange for the education of their children. Fishers need to be provided with financial support and sustainable alternative livelihoods so that they do not become entangled in the debt cycle of moneylenders.

All these were said by the speakers of the Artisanal Fishers Congress.

Team Leader of the ECOFISH II activity Professor (Retd.) Dr. Md. Abdul Wahab presided over the event while emeritus Professor and former Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University.Md. AbdusSattar Mandal attended the event as the chief guest.

Dr. Md. Jalilur Rahman, Scientist of ECOFIH II activity, talked about artisanalfishers contribution to food security and employment in Bangladesh. Dr. Md. Nahiduzzaman, Scientist for the ECOFIH II activity, spoke about long-term initiatives to improve the lives and livelihoods of artisanal fishers.

The Director General of WorldFish, Dr. Essam Yasin Mohammad, participated in the event through online from Malaysia.

The Vice-Chancellor of Patuakhali University of Science and Technology, Professor. Swadesh Chandra Samanta, Director (Marine) of the Department of Fisheries Dr. Md. Sharif Uddin, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Relations, Mahbuba Panna, Patuakhali Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Kamal Hossain, PatuakhaliDivisional Forest Officer, Abdullah Al Mamun, USAID Bangladesh, Project Management Specialist Ashraful Haque also addressed the event.









