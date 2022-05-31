There will be no food crisis, if not created artificially: Food Minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Monday said that there will be no food crisis in the country, if there is no attempt of creating artificial food crisis as Bangladesh's soil can yield gold. The farmers of the country grow Aush, Aman and Boro on regular basis round the year.

"Farmers harvest Boro, Aush and Aman paddy on regular basis and we'll do everything whatever needed against the illegal hoarders. Rice will be imported to make consumers comfortable after reducing taxes, if needed. So, there will be no food crisis in the country," Sadhan Majumder assured. The minister made the assurance while speaking a virtual view-exchange meeting on 'Internal Boro procurement and market monitoring' at his Secretariat.

On Monday, the minister exchanged views with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Directorate General of Food (DG Food) officials and Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) officials, rice mill owners and traders and other field level officials of Khulna and Barishal Divisions.

Director General of DG Food Sakhawat Hossain, two divisional commissioners, all DCs, Regional Controllers of Food (RC Food), District Controllers of Food (DC Food), Deputy Directors of DAE and field level officials of the two divisions attended the meeting virtually while Ministry's Additional Secretary Mozibor Rahman chaired.

He also urged the traders to show their humanity to the consumers and not to think about excessive profit.

Sadhan also asked the authorities concerned to complete 70 percent procurement by June with sincerity and keeping them free from corruption. The rice millers who will supply the contracted rice faster will be given further allocation for supply.









