Stocks continue to rise on large-cap vibe

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Stocks Monday witnessed upward trend as major indices of both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges were found rising with higher activities of some large-cap securities.
The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 19.33 points up at 6,388.66. The blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 3.87 points up at 2,350.81 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 1.75 point up at 1,401.49.
At DSE, out of the day's 377 securities, prices of 163 securities closed higher against 179 losing issues.
 The day's trade value at the DSE increased to Taka 8,364.02 million from Sunday's Taka 8,336.19 million and the daily trade also rose to 23.75 crore share from 21.19 crore of the previous session.
 The major gaining issues were WMSHIPYARD, SBAC Bank, Tamij Tex, Karnaphuli and RSRM Steel while the major losing companies were Sonali Paper, BD Lamps, Prime Insurance, BSC and JHRML.
 Beximco topped the turnover list followed by BD Finance, Orion Pharma, BXPHARMA and IPDC.
 The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 54.97 points up at 18,702.78.
 At the CSE, 286 issues were traded. Of those, 147 closed higher and 114 closed lower when 1.08 crore shares worth Taka 30.99 crore changed hands.  


