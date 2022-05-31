Video
Tuesday, 31 May, 2022
Business

BD, Portugal to sign MoU to set up direct shipping links

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam holding talks with the Leixoes Port Authority delegation at the Bangladesh embassy in Lisbon, during his current visit to Portugal.

Bangladesh and Portugal are working to connect the two countries through direct shipping links to create new prospects for fast, cost-effective and reliable shipping for the Bangladeshi exporters while sending regular consignments to Europe by sea.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam has expressed his satisfaction on the progress achieved towards signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Chattogram Port Authority and Leixoes Port Authority for the establishment of direct shipping link.
He also expressed satisfaction over the progress towards formation of a working group for the timely implementation of the MoU and assured his full support in this regard.
The State Minister received the Leixoes Port Authority delegation, led by the President of its Board of Directors Eng. Nuno Ara�jo at the Embassy during his current visit to Portugal.
He apprised the delegation on Bangladesh's existing port infrastructure and its further development opportunities to meet the regional and international requirements.
The representatives of the Leixoes Port Authority explored technical issues related to establishing direct links between the ports and discussed the feasibility of the said freight route.
Later that day, the State Minister met a business delegation from the "Business Association of the Lisbon Region" led by its Executive President Rui Jorge Rego.
He underscored the need for enhanced interaction between both business communities to tap the full potential of future trade and investment.
He suggested establishing a Joint Business Council to further the cooperation. Highlighting the investment friendly policies and incentives of the government, the State Minister invited the Portuguese Investors to make full use of the offered opportunity and invest in Bangladesh.
The business delegation commended the steady and continuing economic growth of Bangladesh and anticipated full support from the government for enhancing economic relations between the countries.
A video featuring Bangladesh's economic progress and potential was screened for the delegation also.
The State Minister also interacted with the members of the expatriate community in Portugal the day before.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Lisbon and other officials were present at both meetings.        -UNB


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft