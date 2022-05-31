

26 firms win Nat’l Productivity and Quality Excellence Award

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the awards and certificates to the representatives of the recipient firms as the chief guest at a function Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on Sunday, said a press release. State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder and Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana attended function as special guests.

In his speech, Humayun hoped that through such awards and recognition, new thinking will emerge which will enable efficient and effective use of human resources, machines and other materials in the production process.

"I believe that after receiving this award, the organizations will be able to meet the needs of the 21st century," he added.

National Productivity Organization (NPO) under the Ministry of Industries has given the 'National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award-2020' award in five categories.

The organisation has also given the 'Institutional Appreciation Award-2020' to one business organization.

Of the large industries, Coca-Cola's bottling venture International Beverages Pvt Ltd has secured the first position in the food sector, while Pran's venture Habiganj Agro Ltd bagged the second prize.

Fair Electronics Ltd became the champion among large-scale engineering firms, while real estate builder Sheltech stood second and Runner Automobiles won the third prize.

In the services category, Nitol Insurance, Mir Telecom and Digicon Technologies won the first, second and third positions, respectively. Of the IT firms, only Service Engine Ltd has been recognised by the government for its productivity and quality excellence.

Under the chemical category- Premier Cement Mills, Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) and Square Toiletries have won the top three prized respectively under the large chemical industries category.

Of the medium size industries, RFL Group's electric transformer manufacturing venture Sylvan Technologies Limited won the only prize, while Mascotex Ltd stood first and Index Accessories became second among the medium textile and apparel industries. Millennium Information Solutions won the only award in the mid-size IT firm category.

BRB Polymer and GME Agro won the first and second prizes respectively in the mid-chemical category.

In small and cottage industries, Dhaka-based Ahmed Food Products, Tohfa Enterprise and Jarmartz won the first, second and third prizes, respectively.

Of the micro industries, Narayanganj-based Super Star Electronics won the only prize.

Eastern Tubes has been named the only state-owned enterprise to receive the award.

















