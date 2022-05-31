Pvt sector credit growth in Apr hits 38-month high

The private sector credit growth reached more than three-year high in April amid high imports in the current fiscal year 2021-2022. High imports have created instabilities on commodity and currency markets in the country.

The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the country's private sector credit growth in April rose to 12.48 per cent in April, close to the BB monetary policy target of 14.8 per cent for the current fiscal year.

The growth rate in April of the 2021 was the highest after the growth rate of 12.54 per cent in February of the year 2019.

The growth rate was 11.29 per cent in March. The credit growth rate had been on the decline since February 2019 with the rate plunging to 7.55 per cent in May 2021.

After the withdrawal of Covid -1 9 in August 2021, the private sector credit growth started growing in line with the major growth in imports. Meanwhile, the country's import payments grew sharply, leading to a depletion of the country's reserve by around $6 billion, coupled with a major surge in inflation.

Asked about the growth rate, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur said: that the country's private sector credit growth would almost reach the BB's monetary policy target by the end of the current fiscal year.

The real cost of fund became very low due to high inflation, which is supposed to be much higher than the government's data, thus attracting the businesses to borrow fund, the economist said.

He said a high private sector credit growth would not be supportive to tackle the ongoing economic crisis rather a low growth rate would be good to reduce the trade deficit and thereby reduce pressure on the taka.

Ahsan said exchange rate and inflation are two major issues. He suggested that the interest rate should be allowed to be increased to reduce import pressure to tackle the pressure on economy otherwise imports would not slow down.

The central bank on Sunday increased the REPO rate, a major policy rate of the central bank, by 25 basis points to 5 per cent from 4.75 per cent.

The REPO rate was 6 per cent before the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the central bank kept the reverse REPO rate unchanged at 4 per cent.

After the Covid outbreak in March 2020, the central bank reduced a number of policy rates, including REPO rate and the cash reserve ratio to support the economy.

The BB reduced banks CRR rate to 4 per cent from 5.5 per cent to tackle the pandemic induced economic shock.

















