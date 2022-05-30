Video
59pc of people get pure drinking water and 39 pc safe drainage service: Study

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3
Staff Correspondent

Only 59 per cent of the country's people have access to safe drinking water and 39 per cent can have safe drainage system.
This information was highlighted in a report titled 'Regional Inequality in ADP Allocation: An Obstacle to Achieving SDG-6'  at the National Press Club on Monday.
The event was organised by WaterAid Bangladesh, Power and Participation Research Centre ( PPRC), UNICEF Bangladesh, Fansa -BD, FSM Network, Bangladesh Water Integrity Network ( BWIN), Sanitation and Water for All, and Water Poverty, MHM Platform, UNICEF.
Hossain Zilllur Rahman, Chairman of the Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC) and an economist, presented the report at a pre-budget press conference titled 'Allocation of Safe Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the 2022-21 National Budget."
The research report suggests the progress with regard to WASH issues poses some worries as only eight hours remain to implement SDGs.
The progress with regard to WASH-related -target issue has been a major concern due to the short time of SDGs implementation,
the report said.
According to the National Priority Index, the national achievement until 2021 is only 59 per cent against the target of 100 per cent for safe drinking water.
Distinguishing between SDG and MDG, Hossain Zilllur Rahman said, "Now we are in the post-MDG-SDG era. There are some standard differences in the type of SDG targets.  The MDG target was only getting water but SGD target is safe drinking water," he said.
"Getting water does not mean accessing safe drinking water. 98 per cent of the country's people get water but we witness only 39 per cent people avail safe drinking water till 2021. So we need extra attention and activities to ensure safe drinking water," he added.
However, the report also said that the progress in the sanitation sub-sector is also a matter of concern.
Bangladesh has achieved remarkable success in South Asia by eliminating open defecation during MDGs time.  
According to the National Priority Index, the target for safe sanitation services for 100 per cent of the population has been set, but the progress by 2021 is only 39 per cent and of these, 42 per cent are in rural areas and 34 per cent in urban areas.
Focusing on the issue, Hossain Zilllur Rahman said that Bangladesh has also achieved in sanitation as it has successfully prevented defecation in the open space which many South Asian countries have failed.
"But that was the goal of the MDGs. Additional targets have been set in the SDG era. This is the safe management of sanitation. It is in worse shape. In this case the progress is only 39 per cent," he said.
The report further states that the progress of hygiene or another basic indicator of hygiene is only 58 per cent and the national progress of indicators without soap or water is only 36 per cent and in this case, Bangladesh ranks second among South Asian countries in terms of the bottom.
The analysis shows that as per the total allocation of ADP (266,793 crore), the allocation for WASH sector in FY 2021-22 was 5.44 per cent or Tk 14,517 crore.
However, it also suggests that in FY 2021- 22, the allocation for the WASH sector in the most remote areas have been significantly reduced.
Allocation in these areas has decreased by 72 per cent in FY 2016-17 as compared with figure of 5 years ago.



59pc of people get pure drinking water and 39 pc safe drainage service: Study
