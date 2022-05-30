Video
Registration for HSC exam begins on June 8

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Staff Correspondent

This year's Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examination form fill-up will begin on June 8 and will continue till June 22.  
However, the fee can be submitted online till June 23. A list of potential candidates will be published on June 7.
The information came from an order signed by Dhaka Education Board's
Examination Controller SM Amirul Islam on Monday.
The office order said that the candidates have to complete the online form filling from June 8 to June 22.  A possible list of students with information will be published on the website of Dhaka Board of Education on June 7.
The registration fee for Science students has been fixed at Tk 2,330, Business studies and Humanities at Tk 1,770.


