BASGA meeting venue permission cancelled

The leaders of BAIRA (Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies) Anti-Syndicate Grand Alliance (BASGA) on Monday alleged that they have been barred from organizing the prior scheduled view exchange meeting at Hotel Sonargaon only hours before the scheduled programme.

In a statement, the BASGA leaders claimed that at 7.20pm on Monday, the Hotel authority informed that they cannot organize the programme of 4.30pm on Tuesday due to unavoidable circumstances. In a letter, the hotel authority requested the organizers to reschedule the programme on June 3.

BASGA (BAIRA Syndicate Birodhi Mohajote) leader Ali Haider Chowdhury told this correspondent that the programme was planned ahead of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting scheduled on June 2 this year.

The meeting will finalize the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), under which the Bangladeshi migrants will be employed in the country as foreign worker.

The Anti-Syndicate Alliance leaders including BAIRA's former President Abul Bashar, former vice president Shahadat Hossain and former secretary

general Ali Haider Chowdhury have been working to create mass opinion against the move to allow a syndicate of only 25 recruiting agencies to send Bangladeshi migrants to the country.

Haider Chowdhury said that they were supposed to organize the meeting ahead of the JWG meeting, so that the higher authorities of the government can know their demands and allow all valid recruiting agencies to send migrants instead of only 25 BRAs.

He claimed that if the government allows only 25 BRAs for sending migrants, it would be much expensive for the migrants as the syndicate would charge higher than the government fixed fees. Due to the same reason, the Malaysian government banned recruiting Bangladeshi migrants in 2018 and the procedure remained suspended for more than three years.













