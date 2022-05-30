Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Migrants To Malaysia

BASGA meeting venue permission cancelled

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Staff Correspondent

The leaders of BAIRA (Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies) Anti-Syndicate Grand Alliance (BASGA) on Monday alleged that they have been barred from organizing the prior scheduled view exchange meeting at Hotel Sonargaon only hours before the scheduled programme.
In a statement, the BASGA leaders claimed that at 7.20pm on Monday, the Hotel authority informed that they cannot organize the programme of 4.30pm on Tuesday due to unavoidable circumstances. In a letter, the hotel authority requested the organizers to reschedule the programme on June 3.
BASGA (BAIRA Syndicate Birodhi Mohajote) leader Ali Haider Chowdhury told this correspondent that the programme was planned ahead of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting scheduled on June 2 this year.
The meeting will finalize the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), under which the Bangladeshi migrants will be employed in the country as foreign worker.
The Anti-Syndicate Alliance leaders including BAIRA's former President Abul Bashar, former vice president Shahadat Hossain and former secretary
general Ali Haider Chowdhury have been working to create mass opinion against the move to allow a syndicate of only 25 recruiting agencies to send Bangladeshi migrants to the country.
Haider Chowdhury said that they were supposed to organize the meeting ahead of the JWG meeting, so that the higher authorities of the government can know their demands and allow all valid recruiting agencies to send migrants instead of only 25 BRAs.
He claimed that if the government allows only 25 BRAs for sending migrants, it would be much expensive for the migrants as the syndicate would charge higher than the government fixed fees. Due to the same reason, the Malaysian government banned recruiting Bangladeshi migrants in 2018 and the procedure remained suspended for more than three years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
59pc of people get pure drinking water and 39 pc safe drainage service: Study
The proliferation of water hyacinths in the River Buriganga has severely
Registration for HSC exam begins on June 8
NATO has right to deploy in Eastern Europe: Deputy chief
BASGA meeting venue permission cancelled
Govt mulls adopting payment systems of HK, S'pore as alternative to SWIFT
Furnish details of students getting free edn in pvt univs: HC to UGC
Teesta River deal, a shame, stuck for 11 years: Momen


Latest News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Expatriates send $1.65 bn in 26 days of May
Six clinics sealed off in Sonargaon
50 years of US-Bangladesh livestock cooperation celebrated
Most Read News
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Bagging boosts litchi output
BNP denounces govt’s amnesty plan for money launderers
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft