Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt mulls adopting payment systems of HK, S'pore as alternative to SWIFT

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh is considering adopting new payment methods developed in Hong Kong and Singapore as an alternative to move away from the SWIFT system and save up dollars.
The government has instructed the Bangladesh Bank to look into the new systems and act accordingly.
After a meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday at the Ganabhaban, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "[The new systems] are much more comfortable. [The cabinet] asked [the central bank] to explore them."
The Governor of the Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir, who attended the meeting, has already begun moving in that direction. He has been given several days to come up with results, Anwarul Islam said.
The central bank is bringing in around $4-5 billion in funds from Hong Kong, which offered to open a Letter of Credit to pay off producers at a much lower interest rate if Bangladesh enters an agreement with them, the Cabinet Secretary
added.
"[They offered us] to make payment in cash for our exports it is very convenient for the garment industry." Singapore is also offering similar benefits, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
59pc of people get pure drinking water and 39 pc safe drainage service: Study
The proliferation of water hyacinths in the River Buriganga has severely
Registration for HSC exam begins on June 8
NATO has right to deploy in Eastern Europe: Deputy chief
BASGA meeting venue permission cancelled
Govt mulls adopting payment systems of HK, S'pore as alternative to SWIFT
Furnish details of students getting free edn in pvt univs: HC to UGC
Teesta River deal, a shame, stuck for 11 years: Momen


Latest News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Expatriates send $1.65 bn in 26 days of May
Six clinics sealed off in Sonargaon
50 years of US-Bangladesh livestock cooperation celebrated
Most Read News
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Bagging boosts litchi output
BNP denounces govt’s amnesty plan for money launderers
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft