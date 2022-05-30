Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Furnish details of students getting free edn in pvt univs: HC to UGC

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to submit a report before it in 60 days on how many underprivileged students and children of freedom fighters have received the opportunity to study at 105 private universities of the country without paying tuition fees since 2010.
In response to a writ petition, the HC bench also asked the UGC to give details information in its report on how much money has been allocated for the research purposes by the universities since 2010 in accordance with
the relevant law.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the order in response to a writ petition filed by Consumers Association of Bangladesh, seeking necessary directives in this regard.
The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why its inaction to implement the University Grants Commission Act 2010 at the private universities should not be declared illegal.
As per the law, the private universities have to give the opportunity to three percent poor and under privileged students and three percent students from the children of freedom fighters to carry out their study at the private universities without any fees.
But, according to an investigation conducted by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), private universities did not allocate any fund for research purposes and no students got chance to carry out their study at the private universities without paying tuition fees. Hence, CAB filed the writ petition with the HC seeking necessary directives in this connection.
Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Baghmar represented the state during hearing on the petition.
Later, Barua told reporters that according to section 4 of UGC act, private universities must keep reserved 6 per cent seats for the children of freedom fighters and underprivileged meritorious students in every year. But, private universities did do it.
According to section 6 (9) of the Act, a certain portion of the allocation allotted by the University Grants Commission should be kept for research every year by the private universities authorities. Private universities must be sent a report to UCG in this regard. After receiving it, the UGC will send the report to the ministry. Later the Ministry will send it to the Parliamentary Committee. They will take necessary action, Barua explained.
"CAB tried to find out a report in this connection. But, after conducting an investigation, the Consumer Association found that since 2010, no private university has allocated money for admission quotas and research work for poor meritorious students. Hence, the petition has been filed seeking HC directive in this regard, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
59pc of people get pure drinking water and 39 pc safe drainage service: Study
The proliferation of water hyacinths in the River Buriganga has severely
Registration for HSC exam begins on June 8
NATO has right to deploy in Eastern Europe: Deputy chief
BASGA meeting venue permission cancelled
Govt mulls adopting payment systems of HK, S'pore as alternative to SWIFT
Furnish details of students getting free edn in pvt univs: HC to UGC
Teesta River deal, a shame, stuck for 11 years: Momen


Latest News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Expatriates send $1.65 bn in 26 days of May
Six clinics sealed off in Sonargaon
50 years of US-Bangladesh livestock cooperation celebrated
Most Read News
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Bagging boosts litchi output
BNP denounces govt’s amnesty plan for money launderers
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft