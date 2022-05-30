Furnish details of students getting free edn in pvt univs: HC to UGC

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to submit a report before it in 60 days on how many underprivileged students and children of freedom fighters have received the opportunity to study at 105 private universities of the country without paying tuition fees since 2010.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench also asked the UGC to give details information in its report on how much money has been allocated for the research purposes by the universities since 2010 in accordance with

the relevant law.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the order in response to a writ petition filed by Consumers Association of Bangladesh, seeking necessary directives in this regard.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why its inaction to implement the University Grants Commission Act 2010 at the private universities should not be declared illegal.

As per the law, the private universities have to give the opportunity to three percent poor and under privileged students and three percent students from the children of freedom fighters to carry out their study at the private universities without any fees.

But, according to an investigation conducted by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), private universities did not allocate any fund for research purposes and no students got chance to carry out their study at the private universities without paying tuition fees. Hence, CAB filed the writ petition with the HC seeking necessary directives in this connection.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Baghmar represented the state during hearing on the petition.

Later, Barua told reporters that according to section 4 of UGC act, private universities must keep reserved 6 per cent seats for the children of freedom fighters and underprivileged meritorious students in every year. But, private universities did do it.

According to section 6 (9) of the Act, a certain portion of the allocation allotted by the University Grants Commission should be kept for research every year by the private universities authorities. Private universities must be sent a report to UCG in this regard. After receiving it, the UGC will send the report to the ministry. Later the Ministry will send it to the Parliamentary Committee. They will take necessary action, Barua explained.

"CAB tried to find out a report in this connection. But, after conducting an investigation, the Consumer Association found that since 2010, no private university has allocated money for admission quotas and research work for poor meritorious students. Hence, the petition has been filed seeking HC directive in this regard, he added.











