Teesta River deal, a shame, stuck for 11 years: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said "It's a shame, Teesta River deal stuck for 11 years, we were ready, they were ready, yet the deal is not done. In future there will be a big cry for water and we have to prepare for it."

He made this remark on Saturday in an exclusive interview with the Indian News Channel NDTVon the sidelines of the Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conclave at Guwahati.

"It is unfortunate that

we could not get the Teesta water sharing deal through for 11 years. We share 54 rivers with India. We are keen on sharing and working together on joint management of all rivers. Joint management is necessary for the wellbeing of people of both sides, the entire basin area," the Foreign Minister said.

In 2011, India agreed to share 37.5 per cent of Teesta waters while retaining 42.5 per cent of the waters during the lean season between December and March. However, the deal never went through due to opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who strongly opposed the treaty. Moreover, constant building of dams along the Teesta in Sikkim has resulted in lean seasonal flow draining into Bangladesh.

"We are very optimistic that India would agree to go forward with the deal, even West Bengal will agree, and we will achieve it," he said.

"However, Teesta is an unresolved issue, so our people would naturally push the government to look into any fresh proposal, that may be the reason why the Chinese project on Teesta is so much talked about in the media," the Foreign Minister said.

Replying to a question on a media report over the issue that narrates that Bangladesh is discussing an almost $1 billion loan from China for a comprehensive management and restoration project on the Teesta river for managing the river basin efficiently, controlling floods, and tackling the water crisis in summers, Momen said..

"We don't have a formal proposal from China on Teesta as yet, the one that China was proposing initially was a French project, designed by French engineers in 1989. It was expensive, at that time we could not manage funds. Now the Chinese are picking up one component of it, the Teesta project, but as I gather from media reports, they have not sent us a proposal as of now. We have to see how it goes, because as of now India is not really not doing much to resolve the Teesta water sharing issue, that's why they came up with a proposal, it's a lucrative proposal," Dr Momen said.

It becomes Brahmaputra in India and Jamuna in Bangladesh - the Foreign Minister lamented that the "issues" of the "lower riparian state" are overlooked.

"In the Brahmaputra basin, only 3 per cent is in China, in India only 6 per cent people are affected by the river, but we are the lower riparian state with 23 per cent affected people. One country alone must not develop infra on this trans-boundary river. We should look at the residents of the Brahmaputra basin together, whether it's the Chinese development or India or Bangladesh. We all have to think about the impact on the entire basin and its people," said Momen.

Replying to another question over Bangladesh-China relationship Foreign Minister called China a "development partner".

"We have a historical rock-solid relationship with India while China is a development partner. Further, we want to develop a solid relationship with all the states of India," Momen said.

On radicalism, the Bangladeshi Minister added that Dhaka is committed to the elimination of radical elements.

"The radical elements have reduced and subdued dramatically, that's why we have economic prosperity and development," he said, adding, "Yet some pockets are left and we are controlling them".

Momen urged India to help push for early Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar.

Bangladesh has today once again strongly reiterated that India should help by taking up the Rohingya refugees repatriation issue with Myanmar and at the United Nations to help Bangladesh which is sheltering about a million of them for almost half a decade now. The bilateral Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) in New Delhi slated to happen on May 30 has been postponed to next month after mutual consent, officials said.

"For security and stability, countries around Myanmar should resolve it. India is a member of the Security Council; they are good friends of Myanmar and can influence Myanmar. The ASEAN countries should also pitch in, that's our appeal. Myanmar has a history -- they kicked out the people but later they took them back with honour and dignity -- so they will take them back if there is regional pressure" Momen added.

















