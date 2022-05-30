Video
Dhaka seeks Delhi's advice on purchase of Russian oil despite sanctions

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that Bangladesh sought suggestions from India on how they are managing their purchase of oil from Russia as the energy issue has become a real problem for Bangladesh.
"Bangladesh is an oil importing country, the price of energy has jumped time and again it has become a real problem for us, recently, Russia offered us energy and wheat. We sought their (India) suggestions on how they are
doing it. This is more of a friendly discussion," he told reporters, apparently keeping the fear of sanctions in mind.
The Foreign Minister was talking with the reporters sharing the outcome of two-day NADI Conclave in Guwahati on May 28-29 together with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.
He said Russia offered us energy and wheat.
India has taken advantage of discounted prices to ramp up oil imports from Russia at a time when global energy prices have been rising.
The Foreign Minister said we (BD-India) discussed all current issues in the meeting. Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said Bangladesh, being a peace-loving country, always welcomes stability in the world.
"We are very inter-dependent," he said, adding that Bangladesh will get affected if there is instability in the USA and Europe - two big markets for Bangladesh's export.
At the same time, if there is instability in the Middle East, Bangladesh's remittance earnings will get hurt, he said.  
"We don't want to get into any problem. We want peace in the world," Momen said, adding that the rich countries will also be affected and it is good for all to end the war as soon as possible.
Without naming any country, Momen said, "You are seeing that they keep bossing us and you (journalists) also encourage them. Every day, they come up with new issues. We used to call them development partners. They don't pay for the development but keep giving advice."
Momen also claimed that to impede the development, they put forward many things and add various conditions to create instability. "These are not acceptable."
The Foreign Minister said he also discussed with Jaishankar how regional organisations are made stronger to resolve issues regionally to ensure stability and security.


