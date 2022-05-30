Video
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:53 PM
PM visits Tungipara today

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave for Tungipara in Gopalganj on Tuesday with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana on an official visit.
The matter was informed in a fax message sent to Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana signed by the Prime Minister's Protocol Officer-1 Mohammad Shamim Musfiq.
According to the message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Tungipara with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana by a helicopter
from Tejgaon Airport at 11:30am on Tuesday. Arriving there, after paying homage to the tomb of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she will pray for the peace of the souls of the martyrs on August 15, 1975.
Later, she will join the milad mahfil held at Bangabandhu's Samadhi Soudha Complex Mosque after Johar. She will leave Tungipara for Dhaka at 4:00pm.
On the occasion of the arrival of the Prime Minister, security has been tightened in Tungipara after completing all the preparations.


