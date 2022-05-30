Countdown starts from midnight today

The countdown of inauguration of the much-hyped Padma Bridge, a dream project of the country, is going to start at midnight of May 31 this year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the country's most iconic Padma Bridge on June 25. With the inauguration of the bridge in mind, all media -electronic, print and online- will start countdown with a logo comprised with the Padma

Bridge and a picture of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on May 31 from midnight.

The Press Wing of Prime Minister's Office informed it by sending a press release on Monday.

Meanwhile, during the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, it will be replicated in 64 districts at once, said Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam.

He made the remarks after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office on Monday.












