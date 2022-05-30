Video
Cost of Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway set to rise

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Mizanur Rahman

The construction cost of 24 km Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway is phenomenally increasing by Tk 652 crore or about 4 per cent to stands at Tk 17,553 crore (175.53 billion)
The cost per kilometer is Tk 631 crore including Tk 351 crore to be spent per kilometer on the upper road alone. The cost per km of ramps is Tk 49.32 crore and the cost of bridges is Tk 119 crore.
This higher cost estimate will be presented to the ECNEC meeting to be held on Wednesday for approval, the sources said. Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina will be in the chair.
 The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) has made some of the cost recommendations, while
others remained unattended. Implementation of the project will not be however hampered for that, the sources said.
Mamun-al-Rashid, member of the Planning commission said, they have seen the issues. "The recommendations will be implemented after the approval of the amendment proposals of the project.
Some of this work will be implemented by China. We have been informed that if approved, they will be able to implement these within the prescribed spending limits."
According to revised project proposal, the construction of Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway was taken in 2016 to ease traffic congestion and facilitate faster communication between Dhaka and 30 northern districts.
The project was scheduled to be completed by June 2022 at a cost of Tk 16,901 crore. The immediate objective of the project is to reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka and its adjoining Ashulia area.
If the project is implemented, easy connection with 30 northern districts will be established with Dhaka. Abdullahpur-Ashulia-Bypail-Chandra area will be traffic free. The project will be operated and maintained by China National Machinery Import Export Corporation (CMC) for five years after construction.
The bridge department has prepared the DPP for Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway after final design approval. It includes 10.64 km of ramps and 14.28 km of roads along the expressway. There will be both two lane and four lane service roads.
Sources said that the flyover will start from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Road and end at Abdullahpur-Ashulia-Bypass, Nabinagar Junction and EPZ at Chandra Junction. The total length of the flyover will be 24 kilometers.
The flyover will also have 10.64 km long ramps. Construction of 1.92 km two lane Nabinagar flyover, 14.28 km connecting road with four lanes on both sides, construction of 2.60 km two lane bridge is in the plan. Moreover, construction of 500 meters overpass or flyover, drainage and duct construction for 16 km utility, five toll plazas are also on card.
According to sources in the Economic Relations Division 85 per cent of the total expenditure will be paid by the Chinese government's GTZ loan and 15 per cent by Bangladesh government. This rule is usually followed in Chinese-funded projects.
A total of Tk 1,313.94 crore has been proposed for payment of interest for the project. The project authorities have made arrangements to pay the interest of the entire loan during the construction period without considering any kind of grace period.


