World No Tobacco Day today

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

World No Tobacco Day will be observed in the country today (Tuesday) as elsewhere in the globe.
The theme of the World No Tobacco Day for 2022 as set by the World Health Organization (WHO) is "Tobacco: Threat to our environment."
This theme is particularly relevant for Bangladesh and other developing countries where 90 percent of all tobacco production is concentrated, said a press release from PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress), an anti-tobacco platform.
The President and the Prime Minister have issued separate messages on the occasion.
President Abdul Hamid called upon the government as well as civil society members, professional organizations, non-governmental organizations and the media to make concerted efforts to save people, especially the younger generation, from the dangers of smoking and tobacco.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "At the South Asian Speakers Summit 2018, I announced that Bangladesh will be tobacco free by 2040. Our government is working relentlessly towards that goal as we need healthy and strong population to build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh."    -UNB



