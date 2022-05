The country recorded one death from Covid-19 in 24 hours till Monday morning after one week taking the total fatalities to 29,13, health authorities said.

Besides, the caseload mounted to 1,953,481 with 34 new cases recorded during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country last saw two Covid-linked deaths with 31 cases on May 23.

On Sunday, the country saw 40 new cases with zero death. -UNB