Pedestrian hit by falling bricks at metro rail site dies

A pedestrian was killed died and five others were injured as bricks from the under-construction Metro Rail project fell and hit on the head in the capital's Mirpur area on Monday morning.

Five other people were also injured in the accident that took place on Monday afternoon.

The deceased is Mahbubur Talukder and he was 49, Pallabi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Parvez Islam said.

"Mahbubur was killed when a block of bricks from the wall located above Pillar No 203 in Mirpur's metrorail construction site collapsed and struck him."

"His body was recovered soon after and sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy," the OC added.

When asked, the officer said they are currently out of danger.