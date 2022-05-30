Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Pedestrian hit by falling bricks at metro rail site dies

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Staff Correspondent

A pedestrian was killed died and five others were injured as bricks from the under-construction Metro Rail project fell  and hit on the head in the capital's Mirpur area on Monday morning.
Five other people were also injured in the accident that took place on Monday afternoon.
The deceased is Mahbubur Talukder and he was 49, Pallabi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Parvez Islam said.
"Mahbubur was killed when a block of bricks from the wall located above Pillar No 203 in Mirpur's metrorail construction site collapsed and struck him."
"His body was recovered soon after and sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy," the OC added.
When asked, the officer said they are currently out of danger.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pedestrian hit by falling bricks at metro rail site dies
Teenage girl ‘kills self’ in Sylhet
Beautification of road divider in Cumilla attracts people
Regional commander-level meeting between BGB, BSF
Youth found dead at Khulna rehab centre
Firearm looted during attack on RAB members in Ctg recovered
UN Peacekeepers Day observed in Rajshahi
PM receives 'Azizul Haque Polli Unnayan Padak-2021'


Latest News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Expatriates send $1.65 bn in 26 days of May
Six clinics sealed off in Sonargaon
50 years of US-Bangladesh livestock cooperation celebrated
Most Read News
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Bagging boosts litchi output
BNP denounces govt’s amnesty plan for money launderers
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft