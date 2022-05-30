Teenage girl ‘kills self’ in Sylhet

SYLHET, May 30: A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Bhadeswar area of Golapganj upazila on Sunday night, police said.

Ninth grader Ayesha Siddiqa was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a scarf tied around her neck, said Partho, sub-inspector (SI) of Golapganj Model Police Station.

When the family found her hanging, they took her down immediately and informed the police.

She was daughter of Abdul Ahad, an expatriate from Sheikhpur Gotargaon village of the upazila.

The body was sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"The reason behind hersuicide could not be known. We are investigating the matter," the sub-inspector said.







