Beautification of road divider in Cumilla attracts people

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

CUMILLA, May 30: The natural beauty of the Dhaka-Chhattogram four-lane highway has increased due to flowers and greenery at the road divider of the highway in Cumilla part.
Flowers of many varieties including Sanalu, 'Krisnachura, Jarul, and Togor have increased the beauty of the newly-built highway. The flowers and greeneries are not only increasing the beauty of the highway but also playing a role to save the balance of the environment.
Tens of thousands of passengers and drivers of the Dhaka-Chhattogram four-lane highway are enjoying the beauty of the road divider in Cumilla. The natural scene has also attracted the local people. Many people from different corners of Cumilla are coming to enjoy the lovely scenario of the road divider.
According to the Road Transport and Highways Division, on June 30, 2016, Sagar Builders, a civil engineering construction firm, got the contract for the beautification project, to plant flowers and greeneries on the 100 kilometres long road divider from Daudkandi to Mainamati Cantonment of Cumilla.
Sagar Builders has planted 12 varieties of flowers on the road divider which are blooming now creating mind-blowing beauty on the highway.
Furkan Mia, a truck driver from Cox's Bazar, said he regularly drives his vehicle on the highway and takes a rest at the road divider after a long drive. "My heart relaxed after seeing the beauty of the road divider," he said.
Traveller Golam Kibria, who frequently comes to Cumilla from Chattogram to visit his relatives, said, "I and my family enjoy flowers very much. Whenever we come here (Cumilla), we visit the highway to enjoy the natural beauty of the road divider. The road seems to me as like a garden of flowers."
Suniti Chakma, executive engineer of the Road Transport and Highways Division, Cumilla said flowers and greeneries have increased the beauty of the 100 kilometres long road divider of the district. The beautification work is being continued, he added.     -UNB


