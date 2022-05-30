Regional commander-level meeting between BGB, BSF



A four-day long Region Commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Frontier IG level of Indian Border Security Force (BSF)-level border conference begins in Sylhet on Monday. photo: BGB

The frontier talks between Region Commander, BGB (Sarail, Chattagram and Cox's Bazar Region and Mymensingh Sector) and Frontier Inspector General (IG), BSF (Meghalaya, Mizoram and Kachar, Guwahati and Tripura frontier) have begun under management of BGB Sarail Region headquarter. it would end on Thursday, said Public Relation Officer (PRO)of the BGB Headquarter Md Shariful Islam.

Region Commander of BGB's Chattragram Region Headquarters Brigadier General Tanvir Gani Chowdhury has been leading a 13-member Bangladesh delegation, while Inspector General (IG)of India's Tripura Frontier Shri Sumit Sharan has been leading a six- member Indian delegation in the conference.

Apart from senior BGB officials, the Bangladesh delegation also includes officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Land Records and Survey.

Various important issues like border killings, illegal entry, other smuggling including drugs, trafficking of women and children, various development activities within 150 yards of the international border, development of existing bilateral relations between the two countries would be discussed in the four-day long border conference. Besides, various initiatives to enhance mutual trust between BGB and BSF would be also discussed,

It may be mentioned that after the conference, the BSF delegation will return to India on Thursday. -UNB















