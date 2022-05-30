Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Regional commander-level meeting between BGB, BSF

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

A four-day long Region Commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Frontier IG level of Indian Border Security Force (BSF)-level border conference begins in Sylhet on Monday. photo: BGB

A four-day long Region Commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Frontier IG level of Indian Border Security Force (BSF)-level border conference begins in Sylhet on Monday. photo: BGB

A four-day long Region Commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Frontier IG level of Indian Border Security Force (BSF)-level border conference begins in Sylhet on Monday.
The frontier talks between Region Commander, BGB (Sarail, Chattagram and Cox's Bazar Region and Mymensingh Sector) and Frontier Inspector General (IG), BSF (Meghalaya, Mizoram and Kachar, Guwahati and Tripura frontier) have begun under management of BGB Sarail Region headquarter. it would end on Thursday, said Public Relation Officer (PRO)of the BGB Headquarter Md Shariful Islam.
Region Commander of BGB's Chattragram Region Headquarters Brigadier General Tanvir Gani Chowdhury has been leading a 13-member Bangladesh delegation, while Inspector General (IG)of India's Tripura Frontier Shri Sumit Sharan has been leading a six- member Indian delegation in the conference.
Apart from senior BGB officials, the Bangladesh delegation also includes officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Land Records and Survey.
Various important issues like border killings, illegal entry, other smuggling including drugs, trafficking of women and children, various development activities within 150 yards of the international border, development of existing bilateral relations between the two countries would be discussed in the four-day long border conference. Besides, various initiatives to enhance mutual trust between BGB and BSF would be also discussed,
It may be mentioned that after the conference, the BSF delegation will return to India on Thursday.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pedestrian hit by falling bricks at metro rail site dies
Teenage girl ‘kills self’ in Sylhet
Beautification of road divider in Cumilla attracts people
Regional commander-level meeting between BGB, BSF
Youth found dead at Khulna rehab centre
Firearm looted during attack on RAB members in Ctg recovered
UN Peacekeepers Day observed in Rajshahi
PM receives 'Azizul Haque Polli Unnayan Padak-2021'


Latest News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Expatriates send $1.65 bn in 26 days of May
Six clinics sealed off in Sonargaon
50 years of US-Bangladesh livestock cooperation celebrated
Most Read News
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Bagging boosts litchi output
BNP denounces govt’s amnesty plan for money launderers
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft