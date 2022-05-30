Video
Home City News

Youth found dead at Khulna rehab centre

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

KHULNA, May 30: A 25-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a rehabilitation centre near Royal Mor area of Khulna city on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nabin Biswas, son of Narayan Chandra Biswas of Haroria village of Narail district.
Nabin, a drug addict, was admitted to Pragati Mental Illness and Drug Rehabilitation Center on May 24, according to the centre.
Tanmoy Biswas, a sub-assistant medical community officer said, Nabin went to the veranda after brushing around 8:30 in the morning.
Around 9am, "we found him hanging from the grille of the window with a towel".
Later, he was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, Tanmoy added.
Meanwhile, Hasan Shahriar Siam, another patient at the rehab centre, said, "Nabin often told me that he didn't want to stay here and he wanted to go home.
Khulna Sadar Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hasan Al-Mamun said, "we are not sure whether Nabin Biswas committed suicide or not. "We will investigate the death," he added.    -UNB


