

Air, noise pollution overwhelms Dhaka



However, findings of the report are alarming. It says, presence of PM2.5 - a very tiny particle existing in Dhaka's air is almost 5 times more than the standard (15 micrograms). The presence of PM10 particles is twice than the standard value.



In terms of specific areas, presence of PM-2.5 in the air in Shahbagh area is 85 micrograms per cubic meter, and the presence of PM-2.5 is lowest in the National Assembly constituency at 70 micrograms. Earlier the level of air pollution was lesser, but due to a number of ongoing mega projects and increasing construction works it is getting worse by the day. Moreover, the highest noise pollution in the capital is in Gulshan-2 premises and the lowest is in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area.



Nevertheless, a number of demands were placed by organisers while the survey report was made public. In particular, demands related to increasing budget for the Ministry of Environment, finalizing the draft of the Clean Air act 2019 and strengthening monitoring system to prevent noise pollution , and implement High Court directives to prevent air pollution are more than essential. To cut a long story short - reports, surveys and research works linked to Dhaka's all types of pollutions are regularly conducted by various government and private organisations - but in most cases they end up gathering dust in shelves and drawers.



We urge, the government's city and environmental authorities to act based on the recommendations, and proposed guidelines made in the latest survey by Waterkeepers Bangladesh Consortium. Seminars, workshops and research studies only turns meaningful when they are sincerely taken and acted upon.



Last but never the least, Dhaka is one of the top ranking polluted capital city in the world. Reasons behind the growing pollution are all too well known. What's, however, missing are sincere and collective efforts to prevent and bring down air and noise pollution to minimal. And what is ubiquitous is little enforcement of environment laws. Also mass awareness campaigns are failing to meet their objectives.

We are worried.



