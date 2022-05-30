Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stop smoking in public places

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Dear Sir
Smoking is injurious to health. The government acts a specific act. Every smoker has to abstain from smoking in public places. But the act is not so significant because of its severe want of being applied in the proper way countrywide.

In the country, we have often found that some web-series, dramas and movies have promoted smoking in public places. Similarly, Some unaware people directly and indirectly teach how to smoke in public places to be a smart being through social media. As a result, a number of people including school-college going students are addicted to smoking and they smoke in public places. We know that smoking causes cancer and many kinds of disease which ultimately result in death. Not only smokers but also those who stay around smokers suffer from it.

As human beings, we have some fundamental rights to lead our life in free air. So we should make awareness countrywide. Besides, the government should take some effective action against smoking in public places in order to dispire people from smoking.

Md Moyen Shikder
Dr. Abul Hossain University College, Rajbari


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop smoking in public places
Is monkeypox from Africa too dangerous?  
Conversation on tobacco harm reduction strategy
Dealing with the smoking culture in youth
Which way is Sri Lanka going?
FY 2022-23 budget must address prospective future threats
Address mosquito menace
Insect management in Bangladesh


Latest News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Expatriates send $1.65 bn in 26 days of May
Six clinics sealed off in Sonargaon
50 years of US-Bangladesh livestock cooperation celebrated
Most Read News
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Bagging boosts litchi output
BNP denounces govt’s amnesty plan for money launderers
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft