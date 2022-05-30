Stop smoking in public places

Dear Sir

Smoking is injurious to health. The government acts a specific act. Every smoker has to abstain from smoking in public places. But the act is not so significant because of its severe want of being applied in the proper way countrywide.



In the country, we have often found that some web-series, dramas and movies have promoted smoking in public places. Similarly, Some unaware people directly and indirectly teach how to smoke in public places to be a smart being through social media. As a result, a number of people including school-college going students are addicted to smoking and they smoke in public places. We know that smoking causes cancer and many kinds of disease which ultimately result in death. Not only smokers but also those who stay around smokers suffer from it.



As human beings, we have some fundamental rights to lead our life in free air. So we should make awareness countrywide. Besides, the government should take some effective action against smoking in public places in order to dispire people from smoking.



Md Moyen Shikder

Dr. Abul Hossain University College, Rajbari



