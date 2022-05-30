

Is monkeypox from Africa too dangerous?



However, the main disease carrier of monkeypox is still unknown. African rodents are suspected to play a part in transmission. The first known case of monkeypox in people was recorded in 1970 in Congo during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Monkeypox is mostly found in West and Central Africa, but additional cases have been seen in Europe, including the United Kingdom, and other parts of the world in recent years. These cases are typically linked to international travel or imported animals infected with pox.



The monkeypox virus is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. It presents as a mild infection with symptoms that include fever, headaches and skin rashes. There are two main variants Congo strain up to 10 per cent mortality, and the West African strain 1 per cent fatality rate. Children are typically more prone to severe symptoms than adolescents and adults. The virus can also be passed to a newborn through birth or early physical contact. Early genomic sequencing of a handful of the cases in Europe has suggested a similarity with the strain that spread in a limited fashion in Britain, Israel and Singapore in 2018.



Severe complications and sequela were found to be more common among unvaccinated than vaccinated patients. Patients have been observed with pulmonary distress or bronchopneumonia, often late in the course of illness, suggestive of secondary infection of the lungs. Vomiting or diarrhoea can occur by the second week of illness and can contribute to severe dehydration. Encephalitis was observed in one patient and septicemia in another patient. Ocular infections can occur and may result in corneal scarring and permanent vision loss. Pitted scarring is the most common long-term sequelae of those who survive an infection. The average case-fatality rate of unvaccinated patients has been recorded as high as 11%; children are often more prone to severe forms of the disease.



Experts say that close contact with an infected individual is required to spread the monkeypox virus. Infection can develop after exposure to broken skin, mucous membranes, respiratory droplets, infected body fluids or even contact with contaminated linen. A widespread rash on the face and body, including inside the mouth and the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet. The painful, raised poxes are pearly and fluid-filled, often surrounded by red circles. The lesions finally scab over and resolve over two to three weeks.



Monkeypox has not previously been described as a sexually transmitted infection, though it can be passed on by direct contact during sex, via lesions on the skin. It is currently unknown if it spreads through semen or vaginal fluids. Because rashes can also emerge on the genitals and inside the mouth. The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days. Monkeypox is usually self-limiting but may be severe in some individuals, such as children, pregnant women or persons with immune suppression. Treatment is generally supportive as there are no specific drugs available. Eating inadequately cooked meat and other animal products of infected animals is a possible risk factor.



Cross-protective immunity from smallpox vaccination will be limited to older persons since populations worldwide under the age of 40 or 50 years no longer benefit from the protection afforded by prior smallpox vaccination programmes. There is little immunity to monkeypox among younger people living in non-endemic countries since the virus has not been present there. Any patient with suspected monkeypox should be investigated and if confirmed, isolated until their lesions have crusted, the scab has fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed underneath.



The health experts focused on generating public awareness about the monkeypox virus. They also advised going to the hospital if any symptoms are present. In Bangladesh, Hospitals are asked to collect patient samples and send them to the IEDCR. People coming to Bangladesh are advised to have health check-ups at the airport. Monkeypox enters the body through the nose. To protect yourself from the virus, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently. The same rules apply for both coronavirus and monkeypox.



Even though there is no specific treatment for monkeypox, health experts around the world claim that the smallpox vaccine is 85 per cent effective in preventing the disease. Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and is endemic in parts of the west and central Africa. It is spread by close contact, so it can be relatively easily contained through such measures as self-isolation and hygiene. What seems to be happening now is that it has got into the population as a sexual form, as a genital form, and is being spread as are sexually transmitted infections, which has amplified its transmission around the world.



Close contact was the key transmission route, as lesions typical of the disease are very infectious. For example, parents caring for sick children are at risk, as are health workers, which is why some countries have started inoculating teams treating monkeypox patients using vaccines for smallpox, a related virus. The monkeypox outbreak did not resemble the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic because it does not transmit as easily.



New therapeutics and vaccines offer hope for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox; however, more research must be done before they are ready to be deployed in an endemic setting. The documented rise in the incidence of human disease needs further evaluation and consideration with additional studies to better understand the range of factors involved in disease transmission and spread. There are still many unanswered questions about human disease, animal reservoirs, and the virus itself--advances in our understanding of this important zoonosis will help better guide prevention strategies and mitigate human disease.



Dr Zubair Khaled Huq is a Family Medicine, Gerontology and Public Health Specialist













