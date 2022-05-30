Video
World No Tobacco Day -2022

Conversation on tobacco harm reduction strategy

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Renowned physician and harm reduction expert in food and tobacco, Dr Delon Human recently visited Dhaka to speak at a World Vape Day event. Dr Human is President and CEO of global health consulting group Health Diplomats, and founder of tobaccoharmreduction.net. He has served as an adviser on global public health strategies to three Directors-General of the WHO and to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon. Akidul Islam, a Freelance Journalist, spoke to Dr Human about tobacco harm reduction and the potential role it can play in Bangladesh's goal of becoming a tobacco-free nation. Here's an edited excerpt of the interview.






You have a long experience in harm reduction over three decades. Tell us about your journey so far.
I am first and foremost a physician. I was trained to look after patients, especially children, and to focus on preventing various diseases. Prevention is always better than the cure. Harm reduction has been a part of public health for hundreds of years. In tobacco specifically, we know that the most important cause of disease and premature tobacco-related death is the combustion. If you set anything alight, it is likely to be significantly more dangerous for the consumer.

In the last 10-15 years, harm reduction experts have been working on alternative ways to replace combustible tobacco with safer and non-combustible nicotine alternatives which are specifically designed for consumers who are unwilling or unable to quit smoking. If a patient switches to e-cigarettes, they can actually breathe better, taste better, smell better. They can socially interact with children or people more freely.

Which are some of the countries that have incorporated harm reduction into official policies?

The first country in the world where tobacco harm reduction was explicitly recognized was the United Kingdom. But this didn't happen overnight. It took a good five to eight years of policy and science advocacy by groups like Public Health England and Royal College of Physicians, among others. Subsequently, they started approving various forms of e-cigarettes, and today, in the UK, you have the National Health Service (NHS) actively prescribing e-cigarettes as an established smoking cessation tool. The other good example is New Zealand. The healthcare system in New Zealand is also actively promoting the switch from combustible tobacco to e-cigarettes and providing call-lines to help smokers who want to quit.

What has been the impact of harm reduction in the real world?

Globally, we know that there are about a 100 million users now of non-combustible products. The most commonly used tools are vaping products. It's a huge number. In 2007-08, the UK still had a high smoking prevalence with about 10 million smokers. Years later, the number of smokers has declined significantly, and you now have about three to four million vapers. So, it is a real change.

Even though the Public Health England claims that vaping is 95% safer than cigarettes, why hasn't this have had much impact outside the UK and few other countries?

It is perhaps a bit too early to say that it hasn't had an impact. It has been noticed by all other countries. But it has not been necessarily accepted as true for others. This is quite usual in governmental politics and health management. Public Health England, which is often regarded as the centre of excellence for public health guidelines for countries around the world, did a fantastic job collecting all the evidence in regard to tobacco harm reduction and came up with a definitive report that they have revised over the years.

What can Bangladesh learn from countries that have adopted tobacco harm reduction strategy in official policies?

If the 20 million adult smokers in Bangladesh were to change to non-combustible nicotine alternatives such as e-cigarettes tomorrow, you would have a dramatic decline in tobacco related diseases and premature deaths. From our point of view, it's a complete no brainer. This should have happened long ago. We hope that someone like the honorable prime minister Sheikh Hasina would be able to adopt a pragmatic new legislation that would help Bangladeshi adult smokers to shift to safer alternatives such as vaping and protect their health agenda as well as ensure more revenue. 70% of the world's 1.1 billion have expressed their wish to quit smoking. But how can they do this. If less than four percent are succeeding in quitting, then you must be doing something wrong.

Bangladesh has a stated goal of becoming tobacco-free by 2040, as Prime Minister Hasina proclaimed. If the government were to adopt harm reduction into its strategies, what the roadmap towards that would look like?

It's a laudable objective of the Prime Minister. However, I would say that if she is going to achieve a smoke-free Bangladesh by 2040 with the status quo then it will not happen. Tobacco control alone does not help reduce a country's tobacco incidence. Incorporating a tobacco harm reduction strategy would mean having risk-proportionate regulations - cigarettes will continue to have restrictive regulations while safer alternatives such as vaping need to have regulations in proportion to the risk it posits, to make it accessible for the public.

Having a tobacco harm reduction strategy with sensible and risk proportionate regulations will be crucial components for a sustainable roadmap to a tobacco-free nation by 2040.


