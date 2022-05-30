

Dealing with the smoking culture in youth



I thought about one thing, what could be their (students, youth) perception of smoking? They related to the stress?relieving and social aspects of smoking despite being aware of the unsafe well-being impacts. Smoking likewise noted its worthiness as a 'cool' picture feature.



Smoking culture refers to the customs and social norms surrounding smoking. It varies from place to place and changes over time but often includes where people can smoke, how they smoke, and what is appropriate or inappropriate. Many young people who start smoking do so because they see it as a regular part of their culture or social group. Smoking is generally considered bad for health and can lead to physical and psychological problems.



The World Health Organization (WHO) declares World No Tobacco Day on May thirty-first. The goal of the day is to raise awareness of the dangers of smoking tobacco and ways we can help make the world tobacco-free. Around 6 million people suffer from smoking-related illnesses each year. This number is predicted to grow to eight million in 2030. But that isn't a guarantee. The Sustainable Development Agenda aims to decrease deaths from non-infectious illnesses by three percent.



Tobacco-related diseases are included on the list, and if we achieve the goal of 2030, it will be a year we can rejoice - not just for our health but also for how much we can put in our pockets. Smokers average approximately $3,000 annually on cigarettes. Imagine all the other unforgettable holidays you can enjoy using that money. Let's use World No Tobacco Day as an opportunity to launch us into a more positive and less smokey future. The World Health Organization (WHO) organizes and campaigns for World No Tobacco Day.



The initial purpose behind World No Tobacco Day was to deter users from using tobacco or nicotine-based products all day. It was made an annual event to bring awareness to the devastation of the industry of tobacco as well as the detrimental consequences of smoking tobacco on health. The campaign aims to increase awareness about the dangers associated with smoking tobacco and its detrimental effects on health and the abuse of the industry of nicotine that is targeted towards youngsters mainly. It also aims at reducing the number of deaths and diseases that result from smoking tobacco. In 2022, the World No Tobacco Day theme 2022 is "Protect the Environment."



The World Health Organization reports 8 million deaths each year because of tobacco use. Tobacco is the leading cause of respiratory illnesses such as chronic obstructive lung disease, tuberculosis, pulmonary tuberculosis, and lung illnesses. In 2008 the WHO prohibited any promotion or advertisement for tobacco.



The best method to stop smoking cigarettes is not to start. Therefore, try to encourage youngsters around you to quit smoking. Based on your location, there could be marches or other public demonstrations. Perhaps you could create a unique poster to advertise these events. Perhaps you could create a contest to see who is the best smoking-free poster. Teenagers can be reckless, and you'll need to define your definition of "appropriate" before they hit you with the ultimate reveal.



Labels on cigarettes warn you to stop people from smoking. Petition to help support these laws to ensure this trend can continue to grow. Additionally, plain packaging laws could benefit from more support. The laws restrict the colour and logos used in tobacco products, making them more challenging to sell. Do you know that you cannot decide a book's worth by its cover? We certainly evaluate a product based on its packaging. If the label appears dull, it's less likely that we'll be interested in it, which isn't an indication of quality. The tobacco industry doesn't have an attractive image on the inside.



Few frightening facts:

- There is sufficient nicotine in just five cigarettes to kill an adult if consumed as a whole.

- There are more than 7,000 chemical compounds that are present in cigarettes.

- Sixty-nine of these dangerous chemicals have been proven to cause cancer.

- Statistics forecast that 5.6 million children within the U.S. today will die from a smoking-related disease.

- Only 20 percent of the population is protected by laws on smoking, most of which are in wealthy countries.



Most deaths because of smoking happen in the medium and low-pay nations. The poorest of the population are those most affected. Because of addiction, money that person could use for education and food or health care is diverted to the tobacco industry. In time, productivity decreases and raises the price of health treatment. It's not a good image for anyone and is a sure way to leave the poorest of the poor in poverty.



Second-hand smoke causes more than 600,000 deaths per year. Unfortunately, around 28% of those who die are children. However, considering that more than 50 percent of children inhale smoky air in public spaces, we're fortunate that this rate isn't much more. A lot of states and cities have bans on smoking in public. However, it's going to be more difficult to convince everyone else.



The tobacco manufacturing process generates over 2 million tonnes of waste and takes up 4.3 million acres of land. The estimates suggest that the process accounts for between 2and 4 percent of the deforestation in the world. If you enjoy breathing, it's worthwhile to save the forests as much as possible. The use of tobacco by adolescents is regarded as a priority health risk factor contributing to the driving reasons for mortality and dreariness among grown-ups and youngsters. They typically begin at a child's age but can persist into adulthood and are preventable.



We should share the importance of this World "No-Tobacco Day" so that the youngsters do not fall for the devastation of their health and own future.





Yasir Monon is a Novelist, Author of short storybooks







Last evening, the rain started without any call, so like other bikers on the road, I put my bike on the side and luckily found a tea stall to take shelter from the rain. Few students (as were in uniforms) were there from the beginning inside the stall. They were chatting on various topics. At one point, their one topic got my attention. One of them said that National Budget Proposal time is coming, hearing I was interested thinking that 'smart students, updated with current affairs of the nation.' But my thinking birds dropped as he said - 'Cigarette price will increase again,' seems National Budget is like a curse to them.I thought about one thing, what could be their (students, youth) perception of smoking? They related to the stress?relieving and social aspects of smoking despite being aware of the unsafe well-being impacts. Smoking likewise noted its worthiness as a 'cool' picture feature.Smoking culture refers to the customs and social norms surrounding smoking. It varies from place to place and changes over time but often includes where people can smoke, how they smoke, and what is appropriate or inappropriate. Many young people who start smoking do so because they see it as a regular part of their culture or social group. Smoking is generally considered bad for health and can lead to physical and psychological problems.The World Health Organization (WHO) declares World No Tobacco Day on May thirty-first. The goal of the day is to raise awareness of the dangers of smoking tobacco and ways we can help make the world tobacco-free. Around 6 million people suffer from smoking-related illnesses each year. This number is predicted to grow to eight million in 2030. But that isn't a guarantee. The Sustainable Development Agenda aims to decrease deaths from non-infectious illnesses by three percent.Tobacco-related diseases are included on the list, and if we achieve the goal of 2030, it will be a year we can rejoice - not just for our health but also for how much we can put in our pockets. Smokers average approximately $3,000 annually on cigarettes. Imagine all the other unforgettable holidays you can enjoy using that money. Let's use World No Tobacco Day as an opportunity to launch us into a more positive and less smokey future. The World Health Organization (WHO) organizes and campaigns for World No Tobacco Day.The initial purpose behind World No Tobacco Day was to deter users from using tobacco or nicotine-based products all day. It was made an annual event to bring awareness to the devastation of the industry of tobacco as well as the detrimental consequences of smoking tobacco on health. The campaign aims to increase awareness about the dangers associated with smoking tobacco and its detrimental effects on health and the abuse of the industry of nicotine that is targeted towards youngsters mainly. It also aims at reducing the number of deaths and diseases that result from smoking tobacco. In 2022, the World No Tobacco Day theme 2022 is "Protect the Environment."The World Health Organization reports 8 million deaths each year because of tobacco use. Tobacco is the leading cause of respiratory illnesses such as chronic obstructive lung disease, tuberculosis, pulmonary tuberculosis, and lung illnesses. In 2008 the WHO prohibited any promotion or advertisement for tobacco.The best method to stop smoking cigarettes is not to start. Therefore, try to encourage youngsters around you to quit smoking. Based on your location, there could be marches or other public demonstrations. Perhaps you could create a unique poster to advertise these events. Perhaps you could create a contest to see who is the best smoking-free poster. Teenagers can be reckless, and you'll need to define your definition of "appropriate" before they hit you with the ultimate reveal.Labels on cigarettes warn you to stop people from smoking. Petition to help support these laws to ensure this trend can continue to grow. Additionally, plain packaging laws could benefit from more support. The laws restrict the colour and logos used in tobacco products, making them more challenging to sell. Do you know that you cannot decide a book's worth by its cover? We certainly evaluate a product based on its packaging. If the label appears dull, it's less likely that we'll be interested in it, which isn't an indication of quality. The tobacco industry doesn't have an attractive image on the inside.Few frightening facts:- There is sufficient nicotine in just five cigarettes to kill an adult if consumed as a whole.- There are more than 7,000 chemical compounds that are present in cigarettes.- Sixty-nine of these dangerous chemicals have been proven to cause cancer.- Statistics forecast that 5.6 million children within the U.S. today will die from a smoking-related disease.- Only 20 percent of the population is protected by laws on smoking, most of which are in wealthy countries.Most deaths because of smoking happen in the medium and low-pay nations. The poorest of the population are those most affected. Because of addiction, money that person could use for education and food or health care is diverted to the tobacco industry. In time, productivity decreases and raises the price of health treatment. It's not a good image for anyone and is a sure way to leave the poorest of the poor in poverty.Second-hand smoke causes more than 600,000 deaths per year. Unfortunately, around 28% of those who die are children. However, considering that more than 50 percent of children inhale smoky air in public spaces, we're fortunate that this rate isn't much more. A lot of states and cities have bans on smoking in public. However, it's going to be more difficult to convince everyone else.The tobacco manufacturing process generates over 2 million tonnes of waste and takes up 4.3 million acres of land. The estimates suggest that the process accounts for between 2and 4 percent of the deforestation in the world. If you enjoy breathing, it's worthwhile to save the forests as much as possible. The use of tobacco by adolescents is regarded as a priority health risk factor contributing to the driving reasons for mortality and dreariness among grown-ups and youngsters. They typically begin at a child's age but can persist into adulthood and are preventable.We should share the importance of this World "No-Tobacco Day" so that the youngsters do not fall for the devastation of their health and own future.Yasir Monon is a Novelist, Author of short storybooks