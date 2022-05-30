

Which way is Sri Lanka going?



The problem in Sri Lanka was not created overnight. This problem has accumulated over the years. The country's economy has never been as stable as it used to be due to poor financial management. In the last few years, one wrong decision after another has been made by the government. Different governments of Sri Lanka have taken loans from different sources at home and abroad.



One of the sources is the sovereign bond. Since 2007, the country's government has issued sovereign bonds to raise funds. This type of sovereign bond is sold when the expenditure is more than the income of a country. Such bonds are sold in the international capital market to raise money.



That is what Sri Lanka has done. But they did not give much thought to how the money would be paid. There are allegations that some Chinese projects in Sri Lanka have burdened the country's government with debt. Projects such as Hambantota in particular, the deep-sea port, the billion-dollar airport, or Port City have been the most questioned.



After coming to power in November 2019, the President of Sri Lanka decided to reduce VAT and taxes in the country. The rate of VAT was reduced from 15 percent to 8 percent. Many expressed surprise at such a move. However, the government commented that the main reason for the reduction in VAT and Tax is to give impetus to the economy.



But within a few months, the coronavirus pandemic began worldwide. Reducing taxes reduces government revenue. Again, the coronavirus pandemic affected trade and commerce. On the other hand, the government has to abide by the obligation to repay the loan. So, there is a lot of pressure on the economy.



Moreover, the major source of foreign exchange in Sri Lanka comes from the country's tourism sector. The country is in dire straits as the tourism industry has been shut down for almost two years due to the coronavirus outbreak. The attack on Colombo in 2019 and the subsequent widespread Muslim persecution have also contributed to the collapse of tourism.



After coming to power, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa introduced organic farming in the country. The use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in agriculture is prohibited. As part of this, fertilizer imports were banned in Sri Lanka. This hurt agriculture. This reduces rice production by up to 20 percent. At one point, Sri Lanka, self-sufficient in rice production, was forced to import 450 million worth of rice. So the price of rice continues to rise.



Organic farming harmed the country's tea production also, a vital cash crop. The government pays 200 million in compensation to farmers. At the same time, food shortages are rampant across the country. As a result, food prices have risen and more foreign exchange has to be spent on food imports.



Since the beginning of April, protesters in Sri Lanka have been demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Violence erupted across the country after Mahinda Rajapaksa supporters attacked anti-government protesters. After that, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had to resign. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation did not calm the protesters down.



He was forced to flee to a military base on the other side of the island in the face of strong resistance from protesters. A court has now banned him from leaving the country. Mahinda says he has stepped down to form a consensus government. But he has sown the seeds of division as he leaves the government.



Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the new Prime Minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The decision was taken to form a consensus government. Protesters are now demanding the president's resignation. The president has so far ignored demands for his resignation. However, he was forced to offer some concessions. He has agreed to hand over some executive power to parliament.



Many Sri Lankans are losing patience with the tactics the President is now using to retain power. Protesters do not just want the president to resign. They also demanded accountability for corruption, mismanagement, and human rights violations by him. They want a new Sri Lanka, not a replacement for the old card.



As a result, there is no possibility of a sudden reduction in protests. However, without a stable government, it will be difficult for Sri Lanka to obtain a new loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or reschedule existing loans. If the new government does not act quickly, there will be more energy crises. Therefore, the political situation in Sri Lanka is unlikely to see the light of hope soon.

Anik Ahmed is pursuing LLB, Rajshahi University

















