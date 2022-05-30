

A reunion of the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League in 80s and 90s A reunion of the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League in 80s and 90s was held in Green View Golf Resort in Sreepur Upazila of Gazipur on Saturday. Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, MP, was present as chief guest while lawmaker Meher Afroz Chumki inaugurated the programme. Advocate Abdul Hadi Shamim presided over the function conducted by Hira Sarker. Gazipur DC Akhteruzzaman, Gazipur City Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan, its Vice-president Kazi Alim Uddin, Sreepur Upazila Parishad Chairman Shamsul Alam Prodhan and central Krishak League leaders Akbar Ali Chowdhury and Jahidul Alam Robin also spoke on the occasion. photo: observer