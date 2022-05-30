Woman killed in wild elephant attack in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, May 30: An elderly woman was killed in an attack carried out by a herd of wild elephant in Sadar Upazila of the district at dawn on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Tapashi Chakma, 60, wife of Gopal Chandra Chakma, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Jibtali Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a herd of wild elephants has been destroying the crops in the area for the last few days.

However, Tapashi was going to bathroom at around 4:30am.

At that time, the elephants attacked her, leaving the woman dead on the spot.













