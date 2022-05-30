Seven drown in five districts

Seven people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Satkhira, Kurigram, Bogura and Tangail, in three days.

DINAJPUR: A minor child and a teenage boy drowned in separate incidents in Nawabganj and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.

A minor girl drowned in a water-pot in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Tahmina, 2, was the daughter of Tara Mandal of Haripur Mandab Chan Village under Golapganj Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Rashedul Kabir said Tahmina fell in a water-pot in the house at around 9:30am while her family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead, the UP chairman added.

On the other hand, a schoolboy drowned in the Punarbhaba River in the district town on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ifti Rahman, 15, son of Saifur Rahman, a resident of Lalbag area in the town. He was a ninth grader at Chehelgazi Shiksha Niketon School and College in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ifti went missing in the Punarbhaba River adjacent to Lalbag Graveyard at around 12pm while he was bathing in it.

On information, fire service personnel from Dinajpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed in and conducted a rescue operation, but failed.

Later, a team of divers from Rangpur Fire Service Station recovered the body of the schoolboy from the river at around 4:30pm after a long search.

Senior Officer of Dinajpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Mehfuz Tanzir confirmed the incident.

SATKHIRA: A sub-inspector (SI) of police drowned in a pond in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rashedul Islam, 40, son of late Lokman Hossain, a resident of Gopalnagar Village under Gangni Upazila in Meherpur District. He worked as a SI in Kalaroa Police Station (PS).

It was learnt that Rashedul drowned in a pond in the morning while bathing in it.

Being informed, members of local Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed in. Within two minutes, they found him unconscious.

Later, they took him to Kalaroa Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the SI dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalaroa PS Nasir Uddin Mridha confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A minor child drowned in a canal in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sahid Rafin, 2, son of Rezaul Islam, a resident of Bajarer Khamar Village under Fulbari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rafin fell in a canal nearby the house while playing beside it.

Later, the family members found his body floating on water and recovered it.

Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

A minor boy drowned in a pond in Simabari Union of the upazila on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Enamul Haque, 2, son of Mohoram Ali, a resident of Raroa Madhya Para area in the union.

Sherpur PS OC Shahidul Islam said Enamul fell in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm while he was playing on its bank.

Later, police recovered his body from the pond at around 1pm and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Earlier, a two-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a ditch in Khanpur Union of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, son of van-puller Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Bhatra Uttar Para Village under Khanpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdullah fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 10:30am while his relatives were unaware of it.

Later, police recovered his body from the ditch and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Two unnatural death cases were filed with Sherpur PS in these connections, said its OC Shahidul Islam.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A schoolgirl drowned in the Dhaleshwari River in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Amena Akter, 16, daughter of Saiful Islam, an inhabitant of Naogaon Village under Uarshi Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Maishamura Basanta Kumari High School in the area.

Local sources said Amena went missing in the river in the afternoon while she was taking bath in it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Uarshi UP Chairman Mahbub Alam Mallik confirmed the incident.













