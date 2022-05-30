3 electrocuted in Barishal, Satkhira

Two sisters and a man have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Satkhira, on Monday.

BARISHAL: Two sisters were electrocuted in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Laboni Akhter, 14, and Nabila Akhter, 4, daughters of Ali Hossain Molla of Char Shyamra Village under Chanmara Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Laboni and Nabila came in contact with live electricity at around 8:30am while they were having breakfast in the house, which left the duo critically injured.

The family members rescued the injured and rushed them to Mehendiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the sisters dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Mehendiganj Police Station (PS) Md Tauhiduzzaman confirmed the incident.

SATKHIRA: A man was electrocuted in Sultanpur Boro Bazar in the district town on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul Karim, 44, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Gorerkanda area in the town. He worked at a meat shop in Sultanpur Boro Bazar.

Local sources said Rezaul came in contact with an electric wire while he was working at the shop at around 6am, which left him critically injured.

Later, Rezaul died on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Satkhira Sadar PS OC Golam Kabir confirmed the incident.











