Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 electrocuted in Barishal, Satkhira

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondents

Two sisters and a man have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Satkhira, on Monday.
BARISHAL: Two sisters were electrocuted in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased were identified as Laboni Akhter, 14, and Nabila Akhter, 4, daughters of Ali Hossain Molla of Char Shyamra Village under Chanmara Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Laboni and Nabila came in contact with live electricity at around 8:30am while they were having breakfast in the house, which left the duo critically injured.
The family members rescued the injured and rushed them to Mehendiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the sisters dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Mehendiganj Police Station (PS) Md Tauhiduzzaman confirmed the incident.  
SATKHIRA: A man was electrocuted in Sultanpur Boro Bazar in the district town on Monday  morning.
The deceased was identified as Rezaul Karim, 44, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Gorerkanda area in the town. He worked at a meat shop in Sultanpur Boro Bazar.
Local sources said Rezaul came in contact with an electric wire while he was working at the shop at around 6am, which left him critically injured.
Later, Rezaul died on the way to a local hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Satkhira Sadar PS OC Golam Kabir confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A reunion of the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League in 80s and 90s
Woman killed in wild elephant attack in Rangamati
Seven drown in five districts
3 electrocuted in Barishal, Satkhira
Seven clinics shut down in Natore
Man gets life term for killing day-labourer
Boro paddy harvesting halted in Joypurhat
15 shops burnt in Cox’s Bazar, Pirojpur


Latest News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Expatriates send $1.65 bn in 26 days of May
Six clinics sealed off in Sonargaon
50 years of US-Bangladesh livestock cooperation celebrated
Most Read News
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Bagging boosts litchi output
BNP denounces govt’s amnesty plan for money launderers
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft