Seven clinics shut down in Natore

NATORE, May 30: Seven private clinics in the district town have been closed for 'illegally' running their activities.

According to official sources, the Health Department stopped their regular activities on Saturday in a special drive on charge of unlawful running

The clinics were suspended of operations by Dr. Mahbubur Rahaman, Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning officer, in co-operation with District Executive Magistrate Khalid Hossain.

The closed clinics are: Central Diagnostic Centre, Padma Clinic, Prime Diagnostic Centre, Tamanna Digital Diagnostic Centre, Madina Eye Hospital, Eye Clinic and Faco Centre, and Health Care Diagnostic Centre.

Dr. Mahbubur Rahaman and Executive Magistrate Khalid Hossain said the drive was conducted following the order of the higher authority.

They said, during the drive, owners of these clinics could not show necessary documents against their business establishments; without the valid documents, they have been running their clinics for a long time.











