Man gets life term for killing day-labourer

BARISHAL, May 30: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing a day-labourer in 2020.

District and Sessions Judge KM Rasheduzzaman Raja handed down the verdict in presence of the accused.

The condemned convict is Raihan Mridha, son of Rashid Mridha, a resident of Rupatali Bhasani Road area under Ward No. 25 in the city.

The court also fined him Tk 2 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, the accused stabbed Mamun Matubabr, a day-labourer, in Bhasani Road area on June 12, 2020, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the the on-duty doctor declared Mamun dead.

The deceased's wife Munni Begum lodged a murder case the same day.

Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on November 28, 2021 after investigation.

Later, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and 13 witnesses.












