Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:50 PM
Home Countryside

Man gets life term for killing day-labourer

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, May 30: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing a day-labourer in 2020.
District and Sessions Judge KM Rasheduzzaman Raja handed down the verdict in presence of the accused.
The condemned convict is Raihan Mridha, son of Rashid Mridha, a resident of Rupatali Bhasani Road area under Ward No. 25 in the city.
The court also fined him Tk 2 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer three more months          in jail.
According to the prosecution, the accused stabbed Mamun Matubabr, a day-labourer, in Bhasani Road area on June 12, 2020, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the the on-duty doctor declared Mamun dead.
The deceased's wife Munni Begum lodged a murder case the same day.
Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on November 28, 2021 after investigation.
Later, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and 13 witnesses.


