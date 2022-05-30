

Boro paddy harvesting halted in Joypurhat

According to field sources, submerged paddy fields have started sprouting. Growers are in uttered disarray.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), under resilient annual crop production programme-2021-2022, Boro paddy was farmed on 69,315 hectares (ha) of land in the district. These included high-yielding species 65,175 ha, and hybrid 4,140 ha. The production target was fixed at 2, 95,558 tonnes.

Due to labourer crisis, sunken paddy fields are rotting. Farmers hands have been frustrated.

Boro cutting began thinly in the last week of April. But after Eid-ul-Fitr, it began in full swing. Already 80 per cent cutting has been completed. It was confirmed by Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE Md Shafiqul Islam.

A visit to different areas in Kalai and Khetlal upazilas found ripen fields in water. About 513 ha of paddy damage is apprehended by the Agriculture Division.

A Borail Village farmer in Khetlal Upazila Mozammel Haq said, "I farmed Boro on two bighas after lifting potato. But my fields have been submerged totally." As paddy plants have got nosedived, the harvesting machines are not coming of use.

Despite price fall of bulged paddy by a bit, per maund paddy is selling at Tk 900 to 1,050.

Paddy collection is taking place with 24 harvesters in the district, said the DAE DD.

As Boro was farmed a little late on potato lands, the cutting is partly hampered in Khetlal Upazila, he added.











