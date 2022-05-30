Israeli nationalists march through Jerusalem’s Old City

JERUSALEM, May 30 : Thousands of flag-waving Israelis on Sunday marched through Jerusalem's Old City during a nationalist procession that regularly stokes Palestinian anger, a year after Jerusalem tensions exploded into war.

About 70,000 Jewish Israelis paraded through the streets, police said, for an annual "flag march" marking Israel's 1967 capture of east Jerusalem. Some marchers chanted "death to Arabs", as a number of Palestinians hurled projectiles from the rooftops.

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid described far-right Jewish groups who taunted Arabs -- specifically the Lehava and La Familia extremist organisations -- as a "disgrace", saying they "aren't worthy of holding the Israeli flag".

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered police to show "zero tolerance" towards Jewish extremists who planned to "incite" tensions, singling out La Familia.

More than 3,000 police officers were deployed across Jerusalem, reporting more than 60 arrests over "disorderly conduct".

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 79 Palestinians were injured in and around the Old City.

Around annexed east Jerusalem, many Palestinians flew flags, with police clashing with the protesters carrying them.

Above one of the Old City gates, a Palestinian flag was flown from a drone, which police shot down, an AFP photographer said. -AFP











