Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Israeli nationalists march through Jerusalem’s Old City

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

JERUSALEM, May 30 : Thousands of flag-waving Israelis on Sunday marched through Jerusalem's Old City during a nationalist procession that regularly stokes Palestinian anger, a year after Jerusalem tensions exploded into war.
About 70,000 Jewish Israelis paraded through the streets, police said, for an annual "flag march" marking Israel's 1967 capture of east Jerusalem. Some marchers chanted "death to Arabs", as a number of Palestinians hurled projectiles from the rooftops.
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid described far-right Jewish groups who taunted Arabs -- specifically the Lehava and La Familia extremist organisations -- as a "disgrace", saying they "aren't worthy of holding the Israeli flag".
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered police to show "zero tolerance" towards Jewish extremists who planned to "incite" tensions, singling out La Familia.
More than 3,000 police officers were deployed across Jerusalem, reporting more than 60 arrests over "disorderly conduct".
The Palestinian Red Crescent said 79 Palestinians were injured in and around the Old City.
Around annexed east Jerusalem, many Palestinians flew flags, with police clashing with the protesters carrying them.
Above one of the Old City gates, a Palestinian flag was flown from a drone, which police shot down, an AFP photographer said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia’s Lavrov denies Putin is ill
Israeli nationalists march through Jerusalem’s Old City
EU struggles to break deadlock on Russian oil ban before summit
Biden departs to console Texas town reeling from school massacre
Tension in Jerusalem ahead of Israeli ‘flag march’
Ukraine get missiles, howitzers as Zelensky expects good news
Nepal Army helicopter lands at possible site of plane crash
Putin told Scholz and Macron Russia is ready to resume dialogue with Kiev


Latest News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Expatriates send $1.65 bn in 26 days of May
Six clinics sealed off in Sonargaon
50 years of US-Bangladesh livestock cooperation celebrated
Most Read News
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Bagging boosts litchi output
BNP denounces govt’s amnesty plan for money launderers
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft