Bairstow ready for England's 'new journey'

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

LONDON, MAY 30: Jonny Bairstow is relishing the start of England's "new journey" against New Zealand at Lord's this week.
Bairstow only returned from his spell with Indian Premier League side Punjab Kings last Monday and has yet to play any red ball cricket this season.
But the wicketkeeper-batsman immediately joined up with Ben Stokes' side ahead of Thursday's first Test.
With new England Test captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum starting their reign, Bairstow is keen to get a feel for the new regime.
"I don't want a rest. I've never been one for resting when there's opportunities to play for England," Bairstow told reporters on Monday.
"It is extremely special and that has always been my goal, to play for England as long as I can. Lord's is a fantastic place for us to be to start the new journey, it all begins on Thursday and it should be great fun. It's exciting."
McCullum took England training for the first time on Monday as the New Zealander returned to Lord's, where the Black Caps team he captained lost to England in the
50-over World Cup final
in 2019.    -AFP


