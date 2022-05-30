Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mominul to choose between Captaincy and batting

Working on basics under Fahim

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Sports Reporter

Mominul to choose between Captaincy and batting

Mominul to choose between Captaincy and batting

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque have been in run draught for a long time and many a cricket whiz and fans put his leadership under swords several times. Recent failure at home against Sri Lanka flamed the old lamp.
After the Dhaka Test, the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon informed that he'll discuss with Mominul and they sat though it was an incomplete meeting. Papon is now in abroad and will sit with Mominul again after returning home. Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Younus informed it to journalists.
"Board President sat with Mominul and he'll sit again after homecoming," Jalal told on Monday.
Jalal, also a Board Director, hinted that Mominul need to take decision about his role. He said, "He possibly can take a decision which one is better for him."
"Captaincy means an additional pressure. When he is not getting runs, he if not feeling comfort to speak with others and suggesting them. He possibly is going through inferiority complex," Jalal expressed.
Mominul however, started intensive training on Monday under experienced coach Najmul Abedin Fahim, who informed the purpose of the training to media as well.
He said, "Mominul is going through a pad patch for a long time. During this period, a player make things worse though he wants to do something better."
What's wrong with Mominul? "We are working on basic," replied Fahim. "He had good 'basic' once, which he lost."
The master however, is hopeful that Mominul is going to come out of bad time's very soon.
"He's looking better now and things will improve after couple of more days," Fahim expressed his belief.
Regarding Mominul's captaincy he said, "We must not criticise that much about his captaincy if he could score."
Bangladesh are going to leave the country on June 5 for West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches, where Mominul is going to lead Bangladesh in whites. It will be the last assignment for Mominul as captain if he and the team fails especially with the bat.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France seeks to 'learn lessons' from Champions League fiasco
Tearful Marcelo bids farewell as Real Madrid celebrate 14th European Cup
Djokovic braced to deliver Nadal hammer blow at French Open
Pandya tipped as future India captain after Gujarat's IPL fairytale
Bairstow ready for England's 'new journey'
Australia unveil marathon cricket summer around T20 World Cup defence
Mominul to choose between Captaincy and batting
Christian Karembeu to visit Dhaka with trophy


Latest News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Expatriates send $1.65 bn in 26 days of May
Six clinics sealed off in Sonargaon
50 years of US-Bangladesh livestock cooperation celebrated
Most Read News
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Bagging boosts litchi output
BNP denounces govt’s amnesty plan for money launderers
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft