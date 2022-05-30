

Mominul to choose between Captaincy and batting

After the Dhaka Test, the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon informed that he'll discuss with Mominul and they sat though it was an incomplete meeting. Papon is now in abroad and will sit with Mominul again after returning home. Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Younus informed it to journalists.

"Board President sat with Mominul and he'll sit again after homecoming," Jalal told on Monday.

Jalal, also a Board Director, hinted that Mominul need to take decision about his role. He said, "He possibly can take a decision which one is better for him."

"Captaincy means an additional pressure. When he is not getting runs, he if not feeling comfort to speak with others and suggesting them. He possibly is going through inferiority complex," Jalal expressed.

Mominul however, started intensive training on Monday under experienced coach Najmul Abedin Fahim, who informed the purpose of the training to media as well.

He said, "Mominul is going through a pad patch for a long time. During this period, a player make things worse though he wants to do something better."

What's wrong with Mominul? "We are working on basic," replied Fahim. "He had good 'basic' once, which he lost."

The master however, is hopeful that Mominul is going to come out of bad time's very soon.

"He's looking better now and things will improve after couple of more days," Fahim expressed his belief.

Regarding Mominul's captaincy he said, "We must not criticise that much about his captaincy if he could score."

Bangladesh are going to leave the country on June 5 for West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches, where Mominul is going to lead Bangladesh in whites. It will be the last assignment for Mominul as captain if he and the team fails especially with the bat.











