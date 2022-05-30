Christian Karembeu to visit Dhaka with trophy



Christian Lali Kake Karembeu,

The prestigious trophy is coming to Dhaka after nine years on June 8 and will be there till June 9. That is already old news. But the talk of the town now is the news of the former defensive midfielder of France coming to Dhaka to participate in the trophy display programme.

This booter was a vital part of the squad that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup on home soil and in France's victorious UEFA Euro 2000 campaign. Karembeu who is currently the sporting director for Olympiacos had represented Nantes, Sampdoria, Real Madrid, Middlesbrough, Olympiacos, Servette, and Bastia in his career.

The presence of this class booter will certainly increase the colour of the trophy tour.

The World Cup trophy world tour is held to spread the message of peace and the tour began on May 12 after the trophy unveiling in Qatar. Touring a total of 51 countries, the much-awaited trophy will return to Qatar before the 2022 World Cup.

The trophy is likely to be put on view for the local football fans at the Army Stadium in Dhaka, as confirmed by a BFF official recently.

The trophy was brought to Dhaka for the last time in 2013.











