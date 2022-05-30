Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 May, 2022, 11:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib long-race horse, says Rangana Herath

Urges Bangladesh spinners to identify strengths and play proper role in Windies

Published : Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh spinning coach Rangana Herath speaking among the players during the Special Spinning camp at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday. photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh spinning coach Rangana Herath speaking among the players during the Special Spinning camp at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday. photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh spinning coach Rangana Herath thinks that Shakib Al Hasan has a long career if he can maintain his fitness.
"Shakib is a very experienced player and he's always up to the mark," Herath told journalists on Monday during Special Spin Bowling camp at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. "He only needs to think about his fitness. If he can keep his fitness he can go a long way".
The Special Spinning camp under the supervision of Herath commenced of Monday. The spinning expert revealed the reason behind the camp. In this regard he said, "The main purpose is to identify potential spinners. We had a good session so far. We have next few days as well and a lot more works to do in next few days."
The former Lankan master spinner was asked if got anyone successor of Shakib, Taijul from the camp of rising spinning stars in camp. "No," Herath played a straight drive. "Still we are working and I'm checking, trying to get those profiles and video screening."
"I hopeful to get the potential guys. They look very good actually. So, I am very sure that we'll find the very good option there in next few days," he expressed his hope.
He thinks strong spinning side-bench is a must especially for longer version cricket.
"If you have extra spinner as back-up, it'll be an advantage for Bangladesh cricket. For example, when Nayeem got injured, there was no proper spinner. So, in those cases, we must keep the records of the spinners and we need to maintain those spinners in a way forward to Bangladesh cricket," Herath explained.
Bangladesh are going to visit West Indies next month to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches. Tigers' spinning guru is not accompanying the team. He still believes that the peer coaches are good enough to guide the boys.
Herath suggested the bowlers to identify respective rules and play accordingly. He said, "When we are playing in West Indies or whether we are playing in Bangladesh, the mindset should be that we have a role to play, we have a responsibility to play. It can be grassy tracks, it can be flat track, it can be some assistance for the spinners. In that case you need to identify your strength and your role."
He defended Bangladesh spinners regarding the performances during the just late home series against Sri Lanka.
"The Test cricket is always testing your skill. It can be physically, it can be mentally, it can be tactically. So, you can't expect every single result in a quick way," Herath told.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France seeks to 'learn lessons' from Champions League fiasco
Tearful Marcelo bids farewell as Real Madrid celebrate 14th European Cup
Djokovic braced to deliver Nadal hammer blow at French Open
Pandya tipped as future India captain after Gujarat's IPL fairytale
Bairstow ready for England's 'new journey'
Australia unveil marathon cricket summer around T20 World Cup defence
Mominul to choose between Captaincy and batting
Christian Karembeu to visit Dhaka with trophy


Latest News
Shahriar lauds Bangladesh-Portugal direct shipping link initiative
Plastic godown catches fire in Demra
No scope to provide water to rich at lower price: Minister
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh to face Indonesia Wednesday
India to supply additional 1500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh: S Jaishankar
Putin says Russia can export food if sanctions are lifted
Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice
Expatriates send $1.65 bn in 26 days of May
Six clinics sealed off in Sonargaon
50 years of US-Bangladesh livestock cooperation celebrated
Most Read News
Iran reveals underground base housing 100 advanced drones
Strict action if anyone tries to destabilise rice market: Minister
27 civilians killed in DR Congo massacre
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Nepal plane missing with 22 passengers
Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Bagging boosts litchi output
BNP denounces govt’s amnesty plan for money launderers
34 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft