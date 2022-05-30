Shakib long-race horse, says Rangana Herath



Bangladesh spinning coach Rangana Herath speaking among the players during the Special Spinning camp at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday. photo: Courtesy

"Shakib is a very experienced player and he's always up to the mark," Herath told journalists on Monday during Special Spin Bowling camp at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. "He only needs to think about his fitness. If he can keep his fitness he can go a long way".

The Special Spinning camp under the supervision of Herath commenced of Monday. The spinning expert revealed the reason behind the camp. In this regard he said, "The main purpose is to identify potential spinners. We had a good session so far. We have next few days as well and a lot more works to do in next few days."

The former Lankan master spinner was asked if got anyone successor of Shakib, Taijul from the camp of rising spinning stars in camp. "No," Herath played a straight drive. "Still we are working and I'm checking, trying to get those profiles and video screening."

"I hopeful to get the potential guys. They look very good actually. So, I am very sure that we'll find the very good option there in next few days," he expressed his hope.

He thinks strong spinning side-bench is a must especially for longer version cricket.

"If you have extra spinner as back-up, it'll be an advantage for Bangladesh cricket. For example, when Nayeem got injured, there was no proper spinner. So, in those cases, we must keep the records of the spinners and we need to maintain those spinners in a way forward to Bangladesh cricket," Herath explained.

Bangladesh are going to visit West Indies next month to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches. Tigers' spinning guru is not accompanying the team. He still believes that the peer coaches are good enough to guide the boys.

Herath suggested the bowlers to identify respective rules and play accordingly. He said, "When we are playing in West Indies or whether we are playing in Bangladesh, the mindset should be that we have a role to play, we have a responsibility to play. It can be grassy tracks, it can be flat track, it can be some assistance for the spinners. In that case you need to identify your strength and your role."

He defended Bangladesh spinners regarding the performances during the just late home series against Sri Lanka.

"The Test cricket is always testing your skill. It can be physically, it can be mentally, it can be tactically. So, you can't expect every single result in a quick way," Herath told.













Bangladesh spinning coach Rangana Herath thinks that Shakib Al Hasan has a long career if he can maintain his fitness."Shakib is a very experienced player and he's always up to the mark," Herath told journalists on Monday during Special Spin Bowling camp at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. "He only needs to think about his fitness. If he can keep his fitness he can go a long way".The Special Spinning camp under the supervision of Herath commenced of Monday. The spinning expert revealed the reason behind the camp. In this regard he said, "The main purpose is to identify potential spinners. We had a good session so far. We have next few days as well and a lot more works to do in next few days."The former Lankan master spinner was asked if got anyone successor of Shakib, Taijul from the camp of rising spinning stars in camp. "No," Herath played a straight drive. "Still we are working and I'm checking, trying to get those profiles and video screening.""I hopeful to get the potential guys. They look very good actually. So, I am very sure that we'll find the very good option there in next few days," he expressed his hope.He thinks strong spinning side-bench is a must especially for longer version cricket."If you have extra spinner as back-up, it'll be an advantage for Bangladesh cricket. For example, when Nayeem got injured, there was no proper spinner. So, in those cases, we must keep the records of the spinners and we need to maintain those spinners in a way forward to Bangladesh cricket," Herath explained.Bangladesh are going to visit West Indies next month to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches. Tigers' spinning guru is not accompanying the team. He still believes that the peer coaches are good enough to guide the boys.Herath suggested the bowlers to identify respective rules and play accordingly. He said, "When we are playing in West Indies or whether we are playing in Bangladesh, the mindset should be that we have a role to play, we have a responsibility to play. It can be grassy tracks, it can be flat track, it can be some assistance for the spinners. In that case you need to identify your strength and your role."He defended Bangladesh spinners regarding the performances during the just late home series against Sri Lanka."The Test cricket is always testing your skill. It can be physically, it can be mentally, it can be tactically. So, you can't expect every single result in a quick way," Herath told.